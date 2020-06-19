New documentary stirs up compelling history of Mexican food in Texas

A new film that explores the roots of Texas' culinary history will likely debut this fall. Texas Mexican Food Stories, an independent documentary, will complete post-production by the first week of September, executive producer Adán Medrano announced in a press release.

Over two years in the making, the film examines "comida casera," which it defines as the home cooking created by Mexican American families who have lived in Texas for generations. Focusing on the leadership of Mexican American women, the film will illustrate that "over time and during conquest, Texas Mexican food has sustained the memory of Mexican American families and strengthened the bonds of community,” Medrano said.

Shot as a road movie, it will take viewers through cities such as Houston, San Antonio, and McAllen before ending in a boat on the Rio Grande. The scenes include "cooking, baking, singing, feasting, and barbecuing."

JM Media, LLC, the film's production company, plans to enter into an agreement with a film aggregator to market the film to streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu. Medrano reports that he's already received interest from the Smithsonian and the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, who see the film as a potential teaching tool.

The production team includes producer Virginia Díaz, director of photography Gabriel Bendahan, and director Anibal Capoano, a native of Uruguay who is making his first documentary outside of Latin America.

The film builds on the research that Medrano has done as a cookbook author and historian. His work includes two books: "Don't Count the Tortillas": The Art of Texas Mexican Cooking and Truly Texas Mexican: A Native Culinary Heritage in Recipes.