under the texas sky
Affordable West Texas park stuns as 2nd best RV destination in U.S.
Expert travelers won't let the Texas heat deter them from heading to the No. 2 best RV destination in America: RoadRunner Travelers RV Park in rugged Terlingua.
The desert camping park earned its prestigious ranking in the new report "2024 Best Places to RV," prepared by campground review platform The Dyrt in partnership with State Farm. Published June 25, the report examined the top 10 best RV parks and resorts around the U.S. based on the highest ratings and reviews on The Dyrt's website.
Anchor Down RV Resort in Dandridge, Tennessee was ranked the No. 1 best RV park in the U.S.
RoadRunner Travelers RV Park – located 650 miles west of Houston – provides 57 affordable RV sites for visitors of all kinds, such as "minimalist" boondocking sites, electric-only sites, and deluxe full hookups that include a gravel site pad, wifi, a private picnic table, and fire pit. Rates start at $33 per night, plus fees.
Though the park is currently closed for summer, the next camping season begins September 1, 2024 and will run through June 15, 2025, making it an appealing destination for campers who prefer trips during the breezy (and generally less hot) fall through spring seasons.
The park is situated just four miles away from Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park, meaning it's a great home base for hikers and nature enthusiasts, according to The Dyrt. The Ghost Town of Terlingua is a must-see attraction that's been featured in film and TV, boasts a delicious barbecue restaurant, and a quaint gift shop.
But for those who just want to stay and explore the 40-acre RoadRunner park, they'll get the most enjoyment out of a nightly "galactic lightshow."
"The region is home to some of the darkest skies in the Lower 48, and its status as an International Dark Sky Reserve means RoadRunner’s well-maintained sites double as front-row seats to some of the best stargazing in the U.S.," the report's author wrote.
There's something about those West Texas sunsets that look so much more beautiful than any sunset in the city.Photo by The Dyrt camper Allison
Reviews of RoadRunner on The Dyrt's website praised its dog park area, the friendliness of fellow campers, and the breathtaking views of the wide Texas sky.
"The sunset and Bee Mountain were beautiful to look at," said reviewer Marie B. "It was dark sky-friendly, so we pulled out our telescope and saw some beautiful stars. Easy drive to Big Bend National Park and the Santa Elena canyon hike which is the most famous in Big Bend."
RoadRunner Travelers RV Park was the only Texas resort to make The Dyrt's list in 2024.
The top 10 best places to RV in the U.S. are:
- No. 1 – Anchor Down RV Resort in Dandridge, Tennessee
- No. 2 – RoadRunner Travelers RV Park in Terlingua, Texas
- No. 3 – Dark Sky RV Park & Campground in Kanab, Utah
- No. 4 – Colter Bay RV Park at Colter Bay Village in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming
- No. 5 – Tom Sawyer's RV Park in West Memphis, Arkansas
- No. 6 – Lake Pleasant RV Park in Bothell, Washington
- No. 7 – Landry Vineyards Grape Escape RV Sites in West Monroe, Louisiana
- No. 8 – The Views RV Park & Campground in Dolores, Colorado
- No. 9 – Lake George RV Park in Lake George, New York
- No. 10 – Ruby's Inn RV Park and Campground in Bryce Canyon City, Utah
Don't want to make the 10-hour drive to West Texas? Avid campers looking for great new places to go can make a shorter trek to explore the newly opened Camp Landa in New Braunfels, or Oak Forest RV Resort in Austin, which was declared a top spot to camp in a separate report earlier this year.