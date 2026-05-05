shine on independence day
Keith Urban and Collective Soul headline Houston's 4th of July celebration
The City of Houston has announced the line-up for its official Independence Day festival, Freedom Over Texas. The roster includes Keith Urban, Collective Soul, and Los Lonely Boys in addition to a myriad of other festivities.
“Freedom Over Texas is one of Houston’s most exciting traditions, and this year, we’re making it bigger and better. We’re proud to bring an incredible lineup to our city for a Fourth of July celebration unlike any other,” said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. “As we mark America’s 250th anniversary, this event is more than a celebration. It is a reflection of the spirit, unity, and pride that define our community. Families, friends, and visitors can expect an unforgettable experience that showcases the energy and heart of Houston.”
Despite being born in Australia, Keith Urban has become American country music royalty. The singer has nabbed four Grammys and 13 CMA awards for hits like “Somebody Like You” and “Wasted Time.” He recently announced a cover album capitalizing on the yacht rock craze due out this summer.
Urban is joined by 90s alt-rock darlings Collective Soul. The band dominated the MTV music video scene with "The World I Know" and "Shine." Far from slowing down, the band is celebrating its 30-year career with a new documentary dropping next month. Meanwhile, Los Lonely Boys are enjoying a return to active touring and recording after a three year hiatus starting in 2019.
Freedom Over Texas will be held at its usual home, Eleanor Tinsley Park (500 Allen Parkway). Since the 1980s, the event has drawn more than 50,000 celebrants annually, making it one of Houston's biggest official summer parties. In addition to the fireworks display presented by Thomas J. Henry Law, there will be a tropical beer garden sponsored by Budweiser, soda ice cream floats in the Dr Pepper Flavor Zone, and a kid zone featuring face painting, free games, and music by DJ London.
The festivities won't be limited to Allen Parkway. At Sam Houston Park (1000 Bagby), Freedom Over Texas is hosting Futbol Park to tie in the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup being held in Houston. Large screens will allow people to see the action at Eleanor Tinsley Park while also enjoying a variety of soccer-themed activities and attractions, Meanwhile at Liberty Park in Spring (2806 Trailing Vine), there will be a tribute to members of the American armed forces.
A full schedule can be found at the City of Houston official website. To reduce traffic congestion, the city is asking people to consider planning their attendance using METRO. Tickets to Freedom Over Texas are $15, with children 12 and under admitted free.