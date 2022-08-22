Surrounded by the East Texas Piney Woods about an hour north of Houston, Huntsville boasts beautiful natural attractions— including Texas’s own Blue Lagoon swimming hole! — mixed with historic flair and small-town hospitality.

One of the first things you’ll notice, though, is the prominence of historic figure Sam Houston, including a towering 67-foot-tall statue of him.

The Huntsville local served as the first and third President of the Republic of Texas and also led the Texas army in the Battle of San Jacinto, which was the decisive victory of the Texas Revolution.

Two of Sam Houston's homes and his former law office are on the grounds of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum in Huntsville, plus his grave in Oakwood Cemetery just outside downtown. Sam Houston State University and an entrance point to the expansive Sam Houston National Forest are also part of the town.

The Sam Houston Wine Trail also borrows his name to denote an exciting group of eight growers and award-winning winemakers in the region.

Huntsville happens to be the perfect home base to visit all of them, including Blue Epiphany Vineyards, Tempe Creek Vineyard & Farms, Golden Oak Micro Cellar, H-Wines, and Tosca Winery.

Teysha Vineyard is a local favorite, where the vineyard and tasting room are tucked among tall pine trees.

The vineyard grows what is typical in southeast Texas — Blanc du Bois and Lenoir grapes — with all other wines made from Texas High Plains fruit. Try their four- or six-wine flight or savor a red, white, or rosé wine by the glass.

Also in Huntsville is Froggy Wines, a boutique winery with a number of varieties to sample. In addition to classic reds like Texas Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Pinot Noir, you’ll love their unique semi-sweet and sweet wines.

For example, Harvest Moon is a crisp white with subtle floral notes and citrus flavor, while Puppy Paws has a fruity edge. The Chocolate Retreat dessert wine is a decadent option, too, with rich notes of raspberry, chocolate, coffee, and vanilla.

Another must-visit on the trail is West Sandy Creek Winery, a 360-acre ranch at the edge of the Sam Houston National Forest.

At WSCW, you can sip and stay on the property. The family-owned and operated business not only features vineyards and a winery and tasting room, but also several rustic-chic log cabins that are available for weekend rental.

For more details about the Sam Houston Wine Trail, visit samhoustonwinetrail.com.