2 Houston hotels check in with awards from Tripadvisor program

With the coronavirus pandemic grounding long-distance travel plans for a lot of Houstonians, the desire for a close-by getaway has escalated. Fortunately, residents of the Houston area can find two of the best lodging options in their own backyard.

Released July 28, Tripadvisor’s 18th annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for the hotel, restaurant, and airline categories rank two hotels in Houston among the best in the country.

In the category of best hotels in the U.S., The Lancaster Hotel in downtown Houston’s Theater District ranks fourth. The Red Roof Inn Houston - Westchase grabs the No. 7 spot in the category of best bargain hotels.

The Lancaster Hotel is something of a comeback story. The hotel reopened in October 2018 after sustaining serious damage from Hurricane Harvey in August 2017, one month after the Shinn family of Dallas bought the 1920s-era property. Following a multimillion-dollar renovation, The Lancaster emerged as a 12-story, 93-room boutique hotel featuring ’20s-inspired design and décor, and more than 200 specially commissioned works of art by Texas artists.

The Lancaster brags that it “redefines modern hospitality” and “exudes a warm, classic elegance.”

Meanwhile, the Red Roof Inn Houston - Westchase earns props in the category of best bargain hotels. The property bills itself as an inexpensive pet-friendly hotel with free stays for kids 17 and under, free WiFi, free expanded cable TV offerings, free parking, free coffee, and an outdoor pool. The hotel is near Sharpstown Country Club and Houston Baptist University.

San Antonio, Houston’s big-city neighbor to the southwest, also fares well in the Travelers’ Choice awards. Hotel Emma in the Pearl mixed-use development shows up at No. 5 in the category of best hotels in the U.S. Hotel Emma reigns as the most honored hotel in San Antonio.

“Hotel Emma stands out among travelers for its cool culture,” U.S. News & World Report observed in February. “Visitors marvel at the refined industrial elements featured throughout — particularly in the lobby — and are equally impressed with the quality of the accommodations. Guests report rooms to be exceptionally styled and comfortable, thanks to amenities like 48-inch flat-screen TVs, beds with Frette linens, and luxury bathrobes.”

In addition, the San Antonio area secures two spots on the list of the best U.S. hotels for families: Hampton Inn & Suites San Antonio Lackland AFB SeaWorld (No. 17) and Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort Hill Country in Canyon Lake (No. 23).

Elsewhere in the Travelers’ Choice rankings, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines flies into the No. 1 slot among the best airlines in the U.S. and North America, the best low-cost carriers in North America, and the best economy carriers in North America.

“Awards such as these highlight our passion, which is to connect people to what's important in their lives with low fares, world-renowned hospitality, and customer-friendly policies,” Ryan Green, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Southwest, says in a July 28 release.

Also in Texas:

Magnolia House Bed and Breakfast in Fredericksburg checks in at No. 5 on the list of the best inns and B&Bs in the U.S.

The Rainbow Courts Motel in Rockdale unlocks the No. 4 ranking among the country’s best bargain hotels.

The Travelers’ Choice program determined this year’s winners based on millions of reviews and opinions posted in 2019 on the Tripadvisor travel platform from travelers and diners around the world. The round of rankings published July 28 features hotels, restaurants, and airlines.

“This has been a tough year for our industry, but the global desire to go and explore, whether the destination is an hour away or across the world, remains strong,” Lindsay Nelson, chief experience and brand officer at Tripadvisor, says in a release. “We’re passionate about guiding travelers to the good out there, especially the good found within these recognized hotels, restaurants, and airlines that rise to the occasion in offering the best of the best.”