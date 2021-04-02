Spirit Airlines offers new nonstop from Houston to favorite Mexico beach

There's a new nonstop going out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to one of the most popular vacation destinations in Mexico. Spirit Airlines is continuing its international expansion by adding Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerta Vallarta to its route map starting July 1.

There'll be flights from the airport to three U.S. cities: Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Los Angeles. Yay us.

The airline will offer daily flights between Puerto Vallarta and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Service to and from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) will operate three days per week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Spirit Airlines VP of Network Planning John Kirby says in a release that "offering convenient flights to beautiful destinations and spectacular beaches is what Sprit Airlines is all about, which makes Puerto Vallarta the perfect new market to connect to major cities in our network."

"We’re delighted to add the great culture and warmth of Mexico’s Pacific coast to our variety of destinations across Mexico, including Cancun and Los Cabos," Kirby says.

Let's do Spirit Airlines' new service to Puerto Vallarta in bullet form:

Houston (IAH) - 3X Weekly

Los Angeles (LAX) - daily

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) - 3X Weekly

Spirit will also add nonstop service between LAX and Los Cabos, Mexico starting May 5. It'll be Spirit's first international service from Los Angeles, which will be joined by Puerto Vallarta when it launches the following month.

Raúl Revuelta, CEO of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, says in a staement that it's all about the beaches.

"Passengers are looking for destinations that offer the characteristics of Mexican beaches, such as Puerto Vallarta, and that are relatively close to their destination of origin," Revuelta says.

Obligatory COVID nod

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes a multi-layered safety approach that requires all customers and staff members to wear masks or face coverings. Every plane uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97 percent of particles and filter the air for contaminants every three minutes.

Between each flight, enhanced cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that's effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days.

