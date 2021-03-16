Texas-based JSX jets from Houston to sexy new Florida beach destination for $149

Bikini babes and boogie boarders, start your airbrush tans. You could be frolicking on a sexy Florida beach next month.

Dallas-based affordable hop-on jet service JSX is launching seasonal roundtrip flights from Houston to Destin, Florida starting Thursday, April 22. Now available for booking online via the JSX website, flights start at $149 one-way, including tax. And bags (including golf bags) fly free.

"We continue to make great strides in our home base of Dallas; first with the launch of our unique 1x1 seating configuration—an air industry first—and now, with expanded flight service from Dallas and Houston to Destin, Florida just in time for the resurgence of safe spring and summer travel. says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox in a March 16 release. "We are so pleased to offer Texas residents an opportunity to experience the joy of a simple, safe, and socially distanced getaway after such a bitter winter season."

JSX continues to touts its "no crowds, no lines, and no fuss" travel experience during the ongoing pandemic. Houston travelers fly out of a private terminal at Hobby Airport and can arrive just 20 minutes before their flight. Passengers have access to valet parking, Wi-Fi lounges, and speedy baggage retrieval. Touchless check-in and frictionless security minimize "dwell" time — less time on the journey, more time at the destination.

Destin, in Florida's panhandle, is known for its white sand beaches, emerald green Gulf waters, plentiful fishing, and challenging golf courses.

According to the release, details of the new service include:

Houston Hobby (HOU) to/from Destin Executive Airport (DTS):

Flights operate between Houston Hobby and Destin starting April 22, 2021.

Flights are available Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday through June 30, 2021.

Fares start at $149 one-way, including tax.

Go Rental cars are available on-site for all travelers.

The service is also launching from Dallas' Love Field. Those details are:

Dallas Love Field (DAL) to/from Destin Executive Airport (DTS):

Flights will operate between Dallas and Destin starting April 22, 2021.

Flights are available Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday through June 30, 2021.

Fares start at $149 one-way, including tax.

Go Rental cars are available on-site for all travelers.

JSX planes feature just 30 business class-caliber seats in a unique 1x1 configuration for natural social distancing, as well as complimentary service of drinks, snacks, and cocktails. The company also has a pet-friendly policy that allows small dogs and cats to fly for free.

Dallas-based JSX debuted service from Love Field in June 2020, with introductory flights to Las Vegas and North Carolina. They've also added routes to Lajitas Golf Resort in West Texas; limited seasonal flights to Los Cabos, Mexico; and regular service between Houston and Dallas.

Passengers should continue to follow CDC guidelines regarding travel, the company says, and face masks are required on all flights, lounges, and other common areas.

JSX flights can be booked directly through the website or the app. The company also partners with JetBlue, and TrueBlue members may earn points on JSX flights.