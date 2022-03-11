Prepare for a massive surge of travelers at Houston airports this spring break

Spring break finds many Houstonians rediscovering their city (read our handy guide to spring break 2022 here), and just as many venturing out.

To that end, new projections from Houston Airports estimate that more than 1.76 million passengers will fly through George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and William P. Hobby Airport, between Thursday, March 10 and Sunday, March 20.

By the numbers, that means an increase of more than 492,000 passengers over spring break 2021 – or a nearly 40 percent rise, per a press release. However, that’s still below pre-COVID-19 levels for this spring break — approximately 236,000 fewer passengers than in 2019.

Those venturing out via Bush (IAH) should prepare to see some 1.32 million fellow travelers, while Hobby (HOU) will welcome some 440,000 passengers. With that in mind, plus construction at IAH, Houston Airport offers these tips to locals headed out on spring break.

Parking and drop off

IAH passengers should add an extra hour to arrival time: four hours before for international, three hours for domestic.

Anticipate high parking volumes at terminal garages. Pre-book, adjust, or make valet reservations at fly2houston.com.

Checkpoints and security

Voyagers can monitor TSA checkpoint wait times in real-time. Follow Hobby Airport’s here and Bush’s here. Enroll in TSA PreCheck or Clear for faster processing at security checkpoints.

Fly smart

Remember that face coverings are required once inside both city airports. Get airport updates by following the Houston Airports Twitter accounts @IAH and @HobbyAirport or Facebook profiles @BushAirport and @HobbyHou.