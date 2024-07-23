into the woods
Lufkin delights with unique shops and eclectic, affordable dining
The Texas Piney Woods region may not be the most popular of the summer road trip destinations within the Lone Star State, but that’s about to change — Lufkin is not to be missed!
Mostly known for their lumber trade and as the home of Angelina College, Lufkin has quite a rich history. Barely two hours north of Houston, Lufkin became an unlikely, yet bustling, hotbed of Houstonians displaced by Hurricane Beryl. With a vibrant historical downtown district eager to host visitors, the restaurants, antique stores, and trendy boutiques served as a welcoming refuge during a stressful time.
Retail Therapy
With its simple-to-navigate streets, whimsical murals, and adorable shops, Lufkin’s historic downtown is a safe and convenient place to mosey about. Outside of the main downtown perimeter, the city has kindly provided parking lots that are free to use for the day — no worries about feeding the meter while getting in those daily 10,000 steps.
Vintage and antiques lovers will delight in all Lufkin has to offer. Heritage Antiques lives in an old, large, brick building that all but screams, “Come inside for treasures unknown!” Covering two entire floors, Heritage is full of independent vendors with almost anything imaginable from plumbing fixtures to vintage Lions Club hat pins — plus, a vendor with more collectible cast iron pans, molds, and skillets than you can shake a stick (of butter) at.
It’s worth mentioning that they host an antiques and vintage fair in the spring and fall seasons.“Everyone who comes always comes back — they love it,” one friendly vendor says.
One barely knows where to begin when attempting to describe Amazing Grace Antiques, it’s…a lot. To call this place large would be a disservice to its immensity. Make a note to reserve up to three hours to see the store in its entirety or feel embarrassed about missing out on all it has to offer. A special note to those who collect Cambridge glass: they have an impressive assortment of patterns.
Honorable mention to Hick’s Antiques and Lufkin Mercantile. Both places were not open during my stay, but the window shopping was extremely promising.
In need of a wardrobe refresher? Spruce is filled with trendy, classic, and comfortable attire for ladies and babies. The presence of a branded step-and-repeat at the entrance entices shoppers to post their new outfits on “the ‘gram.” Think t-shirt dresses, denim, and vast selections of billowy cottons and linens. Now — smile for the camera!
Around the corner from Spruce is a welcoming, albeit narrow, lane lined by quaint two-person bistro sets and a fun, geometric mural. This is the rear entrance to Salt and Honey. A purveyor of artisanal goods, this shop is the perfect place to procure gifts for those back home. Framed vintage prints, candles, small batch foods, and food accoutrements abound — it’s giving “Rose Apothecary.” Who doesn’t “need” another tea towel?
The Pink Leopard Boutique is what some might refer to as “jazzy.” Boldly scented candles, bright separates, fun accessories, and even crystal adorned booties call this shop home. While this boutique has some age appropriate items for everyone, it was mostly populated by trendy co-eds, which is most likely their target demographic.
Sustenance
Restoration Bistro occupies the street level of what was once the Angelina Hotel (now residential lofts). Leaning into the history of the imposing brick building, the decor acts as a historical guide to the town and its former occupants, with old, sepia-toned photos transferred to gallery wrapped canvases and the like. Their chef-driven menu is as impressive as their wine list, and the $8 daily lunch special is a “do not miss.”
Those looking for something more casual will appreciate Real Time Breads, the number one sandwich shop recommended by locals. They offer the usual bakery wares, salads, and generously portioned sandwiches made on their own freshly baked breads — which they also provide to nearby Boxcar BBQ.
Rusty Axe Brewing Company will appeal to craft beer drinkers. Their decor is refreshing in that, unlike many breweries, the seating options expand beyond the realm of splintery picnic tables and stainless steel barstools. Dedicated eating, drinking, and lounging areas guarantee the correct vibe for all their guests. Be sure to check their live music calendar as well!
In need of a sweet treat? The Downtown Scoop, known colloquially as “The Scoop,” is the go-to place for ice creams and desserts. This pastel spot is popular among locals and is what most may consider “beloved!”
Roma Italian Bistro is worth the eight minute trek from downtown. Everything on the Italian American-style menu is prepared fresh daily, and their cocktail menu is certainly inventive.
Where to Stay
Lufkin accommodations include all of the big names in the small town, mid-market range of hotels and motels, plus one B&B. Those who appreciate an on-site bistro (including alcohol service) should inquire about availability at the Courtyard by Marriott. It served our needs well.
Regardless of the circumstances, a day trip or overnight stay to explore all downtown Lufkin has to offer is certainly worth the journey. Jovial locals and a family-friendly downtown restoration project, what more could one ask for? Happy trails!