Low-cost airline launches first nonstop flights from Houston to Mexican business hub

Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is adding to the ongoing expansion of international service at George Bush Intercontinental Airport with new nonstop service to Monterrey, Mexico.

Spirit’s daily nonstop flights between Houston and Monterrey International Airport are set to start June 22. It’ll be the only nonstop service between the two cities. At the same time, Spirit is adding nonstop service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Monterrey.

“The addition of these new routes, thanks to our partnership with Spirit Airlines, will benefit our passengers with more convenient options to fly to some of our most popular destinations,” says Ricardo Dueñas, director general of OMA Group, which manages the Monterrey airport.

Monterrey, known as Mexico’s commercial and industrial hub, is the country’s third-largest city and the capital of the state of Nuevo León. About 3 million people live in the Monterrey metro area. The city, more than 375 vehicle miles southwest of Austin, sits at the foothills of the Sierra Madre mountain range.

According to the Culture Trip travel website, Monterrey “balances old and new Mexico with charm and charisma. Skipping over Monterrey … would mean missing out on a mix of vibrant museums, tempting shopping, and amazing outdoor adventures.”

Tourism highlights in Monterrey include the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Monterrey (MARCO), the nearly 100-acre Plaza Makro (Macroplaza), Barrio Antiguo (“Old Neighborhood”), Palacio del Obispado (known as the Bishop), and the Zona Rosa shopping and dining district.

“We’re excited about growing our international service from Texas with new daily [nonstop] service from Austin and Houston to Monterrey, Mexico,” says John Kirby, Spirit Airlines’ vice president of network planning. “Whether traveling for leisure or to visit friends and relatives, Spirit Airlines continues to provide our guests with more go.”