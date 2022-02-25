RedCoach luxury bus service fires up flash sale with $1.50 fares from Houston

Luxury bus operator RedCoach, already known for its affordable $15 fares, is slashing tickets to rock-bottom prices for a limited time.

From February 24 to March 8, RedCoach is offering a 90 percent discount to the Houston market for university students and the general population, according to a release.

That makes a $15 ride to Dallas or Austin just $1.50 one-way or $3 round-trip. Less than a gallon of gas, the company notes.

"Travel and gas prices continue to rise, which is putting a damper on travel plans," the release says. "RedCoach is offering this promotion as part of its commitment to providing luxury travel at an affordable rate, for everyone."

The discount is available for all routes to and from both Houston-area departure points — in downtown and a newly opened stop in Katy (at Buc-ee's).

Eligible routes are:

Houston to Dallas / Dallas to Houston

Houston to Richardson / Richardson to Houston

Dallas to Waco / Waco to Dallas

Dallas to Austin / Austin to Dallas

Richardson to Waco / Waco to Richardson

Richardson to Austin / Austin to Richardson

The only route that is not eligible for the promotion is College Station.

Travelers to and from Houston and Katy can use the following discount codes when booking online to get the discount:

UOH90 – University of Houston

HCC90 – Houston Community College

RedCoach, which launched in Texas in 2021, bills itself as an affordable option for luxury transportation and offers first class (27 seats), business class (38 seats), and economy class (56 seats). Perks for first and business class include extra legroom (always a plus) and the ability to recline seats up to 140 degrees.

Amenities include free Wi-Fi, power outlets, onboard entertainment, complimentary snacks and water, and no baggage fees.

RedCoach competes against Dallas-based Vonlane, which serves Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio. RedCoach bills itself as an affordable option for luxury transportation.

Everyday prices start as low as $15 for one-way trips (Houston to Dallas and Houston to Austin, for example). A RedRider program allows users to rack up travel points and earn free tickets.

RedCoach’s current pickup and drop-off points in Texas are:

Houston — Residence Inn Houston Downtown/Convention Center, 904 Dallas St.

Katy — Buc-ee's, 27700 Katy Fwy.

Dallas — Curbside adjacent to Café Herrera and Omni Dallas Hotel entrance, 593 S. Lamar St.

Richardson — 170 W. Campbell Rd.

Austin — Embassy Suites by Hilton, 300 S. Congress Ave.

College Station — Texas A&M University’s Wisenbaker Engineering Building, 188 Bizzell St.

Waco — 249 Daughtrey Ave. (new address)