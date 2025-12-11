luck of the draw
Registration is now open for tickets to Houston's World Cup matches
The next step in the preparations for Houston hosting World Cup matches next summer is taking place right now. Soccer fans have the opportunity to register for the opportunity to buy tickets for the seven matches scheduled for Houston’s NRG Stadium (or Houston Stadium in World Cup parlance). They are:
- June 14: Germany vs. Curaçao
- June 17: Portugal vs. Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia
- June 20: Netherlands vs. Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania
- June 23: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan
- June 26: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia
- June 29: Group C winner vs. Group F runner-up
- July 4: Winner of Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up against winner of Group F winner vs. Group C runner-up
For the opportunity to buy tickets, enter the Random Selection Draw via the FIFA website. Registration is open now through 10 am on Tuesday, January 13. Simply select the matches taking place at Houston Stadium.
Prices vary by match, with the least expensive tickets starting at $140 for Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia. Tickets to see Portugal, led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, start at $265 and top out at $700.
When the draw has taken place, fans will be notified whether or not they have been selected. If successful, their credit cards will automatically be charged in February.
For those seeking more certainty — and willing to pay higher prices — FIFA’s official resale/exchange market will go live at 10 am on Monday, December 15 via FIFA.com/tickets.
Hospitality packages and other VIP opportunities are also available via FIFA.com/hospitality.