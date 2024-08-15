lights out
Legendary F1 driver takes to the streets of Houston at free Red Bull event
We all know Red Bull gives you wings. But, this September, the energy drink will also give you the need – for SPEED!
For the first time in the U.S., participation of both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB Formula One cars will co-headline the Red Bull Showrun in Houston, taking place on Saturday, September 7. The pop-up, single-day exhibition will see a dual appearance of two championship-winning F1 cars as the teams run liveries on the RB7 and RB8, respectively, up and down the streets around downtown’s Discovery Green.
First announced in June, Red Bull has revealed that the event will be led by legendary F1 driver David Coulthard and current Red Bull Junior Driver Arvid Lindblad. Lindblad, an up-and-coming driver, is a multi-race winner in F3. The event marks Lindblad’s debut driving an F1 car publicly as he gets behind the wheel to drive the Visa Cash App RB liveried RB8. Coulthard is a storied British racing legend who previously competed in F1 for 15 seasons and gave Red Bull Racing its first podium finish.
Arvid Lindblad will make his public debut in a F1 car.Courtesy of Red Bull
The high-octane Showrun is accompanied by two other world-class drivers. ‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett will take to the streets in his recently unveiled and highly anticipated MadMac drifting McLaren P1 Hypercar. Off-road racing champion Andrew Carlson will pilot his Pro 4 Off-Road short-course truck racer. The pair will entertain the crowds alongside the F1 cars during the individual two-hour events, reaching maximum speeds with donuts, burnouts, wheelies, and more high-octane action.
While at the event, attendees can also explore an expansive Red Bull Fan Zone that features local food vendors and free activities for racing fans of all ages. Food trucks including Lupe Tortilla, Crust Pizza, Abu Omar Halal, and Bad Chx will also be onsite selling food to attendees.
Aspiring drivers can test their skills on racing simulators, courtesy of Oracle Red Bull Racing, while stopping by the pop-up apparel shop featuring gear from team drivers Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and more.
Musical entertainment at that day will help reflect the diverse culture of Houston, including a special intermission showcase of Red Bull Turn It Up that will feature a high-intensity DJ battlebetween Bayou City-based DJ Mr. Rogersand LA’s very ownDJ Hed. This mid-race music performance will serve as a preview to the Red Bull Turn It Up event taking place later that night at Houston nightclub NOTO, with tickets on sale now to the high-intensity, dance-filled DJ battle.
NBC Sports reporter Georgia Henneberryhas been invited to emcee this Red Bull Showrun alongside Texas racing expert and Rally Ready founder Dave Carapetyan, while local rap icon Paul Wall will host the Red Bull Turn It Up intermission performance at 1 pm.
Doors open to the Red Bull Fan Zone at 10 am, although the Red Bull Showrun racing action will take place from noon to 2 pm, with the Red Bull Fan Zone then closing at 3 pm. More information about Red Bull Showrun Houston, including the full event schedule that will be announced soon, can be found here
