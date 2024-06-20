Football season is coming
See the Houston Texans for free at 8 training camp practices
The Houston Texans will open eight training camp practices to fans throughout July and August, affording the AFC South champions' faithful a glimpse of C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, and company.
The team announced the first open practice will occur on Tuesday, July 23, at 9 am, more than a week before the Texans kick off the preseason against the Chicago Bears in Canton, Ohio.
The Houston-Chicago matchup in the Hall of Fame Game happens on Thursday, August 1, but the team said it will hold practices away from the Bayou City after the game and before they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, August 9.
According to the team, Huntington Valley, Ohio, outside of Cleveland, will host the Texans' August 5-7 practices.
