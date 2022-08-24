Home » Sports
Pearland Little League scores big World Series win after facing elimination and moves on to next round

Just 24 hours after being shut out themselves against the formidable foe Hawaii, Pearland Little League bounced back against its elimination round opponent Davenport, Iowa to win 4-0 on Tuesday, August 23. 

Pearland, the reigning Southwest region champions, blasted a solo home run plus heads-up base running to hold the Midwest champs scoreless.

As previously reported, Pearland was forced into the Little League World Series after a loss to Hawaii on Monday, August 22. Now, the team heads to a double elimination tournament and faces Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania in a rematch on Wednesday, August 24.

Fans will recall that Pearland bested the Pennsylvania squad 8-3 on August 18 to open their World Series run.

Locals can catch Pearland vs. Hollidaysburg at 6 pm Wednesday on ESPN.

This is the fourth World Series trip to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania in 12 years for Pearland Little League; the teams is enjoying the support of a small legion of traveling fans, face time in front of ESPN cameras, and a Major League-style experience.

“I’ve always dreamed about coming here, and now that I actually get to see it, it’s pretty cool,” Pearland shortstop/pitcher Jacob Zurek told CultureMap news partner ABC13’s Jonathan Bruce.

Locals still interested in making a road trip to cheer on the team should check out CultureMap columnist Ken Hoffman’s ultimate guide to the Little League World Series here.

