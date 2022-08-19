Pearland Little League wins first World Series matchup and preps for Monday night showdown

Hometown stars Pearland Little League's return to the World Series has kicked off with a win.

The Southwest Region champs held off a game Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, squad on Thursday August 18, clinching an 8-3 win to open their 2022 tournament.

Pearland continues on in the winner's bracket, with its next game at 7 pm Monday, August 22 against the winner of the West-Metro matchup. The game airs on ABC13's sister network ESPN2.

"I've always dreamed about coming here, and now that I actually get to see it, it's pretty cool," says Pearland shortstop/pitcher Jacob Zurek.

It's the fourth trip to Williamsport in 12 years for Pearland Little League, and the experience of a lifetime for the kids, who are living out their dream in front of thousands of fans, the ESPN cameras, and the southeast Texas community behind them.

Locals interested in making a road trip to cheer on the team should check out columist Ken Hoffman's ultimate guide to the Little League World Series here.

