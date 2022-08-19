Home » Sports
Pearland Little League wins first World Series matchup and preps for Monday night showdown

Pearland Little League wins, preps for next World Series game Monday

By Jonathan Bruce, ABC13
Pearland Little League 2022 World Series team
Our hometown favorites secured their first W to advance.  PearlandLittleLeague/Facebook

Hometown stars Pearland Little League's return to the World Series has kicked off with a win.

The Southwest Region champs held off a game Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, squad on Thursday August 18, clinching an 8-3 win to open their 2022 tournament.

Pearland continues on in the winner's bracket, with its next game at 7 pm Monday, August 22 against the winner of the West-Metro matchup. The game airs on ABC13's sister network ESPN2.

"I've always dreamed about coming here, and now that I actually get to see it, it's pretty cool," says Pearland shortstop/pitcher Jacob Zurek. 

It's the fourth trip to Williamsport in 12 years for Pearland Little League, and the experience of a lifetime for the kids, who are living out their dream in front of thousands of fans, the ESPN cameras, and the southeast Texas community behind them. 

Locals interested in making a road trip to cheer on the team should check out columist Ken Hoffman's ultimate guide to the Little League World Series here.

-----

For more on this story, including video, continue reading on our news partner ABC13

