Pearland Little League faces elimination after tough World Series shutout

Houston’s beloved Little League World Series stars are in win-or-go home mode after a tough loss on Monday, August 22. Pearland Little League was unable to score a run against Metro-West champs Honolulu in a 6-0 loss.

That means Pearland, the Southwest Region champs, head to the elimination bracket in a Tuesday, August 23 game against Midwest Region champs, Davenport, Iowa. Locals can catch the game at 6 pm Tuesday on ESPN.

A single loss sends the Pearland team home, but if they win out through Thursday, August 25 — and topple Honolulu, who they would face again — the team could still bring home a championship trophy.

“We said, ‘let’s look on the bright side,'” Pearland manager Aaron Cummings told the Houston Chronicle after Monday night’s loss. “We get to play some baseball.”

This is the fourth World Series trip to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania in 12 years for Pearland Little League; the teams is enjoying the support of a small legion of traveling fans, face time in front of ESPN cameras, and a Major League-style experience.

“I’ve always dreamed about coming here, and now that I actually get to see it, it’s pretty cool,” Pearland shortstop/pitcher Jacob Zurek told CultureMap news partner ABC13’s Jonathan Bruce.

Locals still interested in making a road trip to cheer on the team should check out CultureMap columnist Ken Hoffman’s ultimate guide to the Little League World Series here.