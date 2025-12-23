Party Watch
Houston jewelers' empowerment brunch sparkles with stories and support
What: Zadok Jewelers’ Fifth Annual Leading Women Panel
Where: Upstairs at Zadok
The Scoop: A stylish sparkle settled over Zadok Jewelers on a crisp morning as the fifth annual Leading Women panel took over the chic Upstairs at Zadok space. With a guest list just shy of 80, the intimate gathering blended pearls of wisdom with actual pearls. Because when the theme is women’s empowerment and your host is a Houston jeweler, you come dressed to impress.
The conversation, moderated by former TV anchor Lauren Freeman Roth included panelists Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Zinat Ahmed, and Stephanie Walters Abramow, who shared candid stories about everything from career curveballs to the juggle of boardrooms and baby bottles. Their insights? Grit, grace, and good humor.
The Zadok family — Helene, Amy, and Lisa Zadok — set the tone with warm welcomes and heartfelt reflections on what it means to uplift other women. Proceeds supported Step Up, a nonprofit mentoring girls on their path to success, and attendees left with curated gift bags packed with luxe local treats.
Who: Amy Johnston, Dr. Glenda Demas, Danna Sivan, Liana Schwaitzberg, Delores Druilhet Morton, Emmi Ayoub, Ashley Tsai, Fern Carty Dawkins, Kristi Muhammad, Krishna Powell, Kathryn Boeker, Nora Girard, Katherine Whaley, Nina Rand, Rachel Rosson, Revital Zohar Pour, Debbie Bernstein, Julia Morales, Maggie Glaser, Shanna Schanen, Christine Hoffer, and Heather Almond.