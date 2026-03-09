Western Night
Boots, brisket, and big hearts fuel CIS Houston fundraiser
A crowd of Houston philanthropists swapped cocktail attire for cowboy hats at the third annual Brighter Futures BBQ benefiting Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS). The Western-themed gathering leaned into Lone Star charm.
The barbecue spread? Let’s just say it could make even the most disciplined diners circle back for seconds.
Held at The Pit Room in Memorial City, the evening was chaired by Jen Espey and Jen Moss, who helped corral the festive crowd into a spirited show of support for students facing barriers both inside and outside the classroom.
Jackson Womack, wellness counselor at Memorial High School in Spring Branch ISD, shared that roughly 3,000 students have visited the campus CIS office for help with issues such as anxiety, depression, and grief, noting the importance of partnerships with organizations like Memorial Hermann and DePelchin.
At Collins Elementary in Alief ISD, Mayte Yost explained that housing instability and food insecurity are among the challenges affecting students and families. Meanwhile, Melody Hall, student support manager at Stratford High School in Spring Branch ISD, highlighted how food insecurity, mental health needs, and family responsibilities can impact attendance and academic success.
Thanks to the generosity of The Pit Room owners David Sambrooks, Laine Sambrooks, and Michael Sambrooks, proceeds from all meals purchased at The Pit Room’s Montrose location on the day of the event were donated to CIS.
Thanks to the 110 event guests, the organization raised $100,000 to continue serving students across 147 campuses in Greater Houston.
Rounding up support for the cause were Adrian Anderson, Jen Espey, Brian Salazar, Krystol Wheeler, Lin Espey, Brian Moss, Lisa Sambrooks, Courtney and Meadows, Robin and Greg Nunez, Fatima and Tim Parker, Jan and David Redford, Dinah and Will Huthnance, Mallory and James Shaddix, Lisa and Greg Westerman, Mary Lee and Richard Wilkens, Melissa and Bill Moss, Minda and Bill Caesar, Jenny and Niko Lorentzatos, Diane and Andrew Ralston, Heather Braniff, Ellie Monday, Ellie Alban, and Sharon Yacob.