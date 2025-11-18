Cavapoo Cameos
Houston nonprofit marks 45 years with puppies, piano, and powerful moments
There was skyline sparkle, Steinway serenades, and soft puppy paws at this year’s Home Safe Home Gala, as Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA) celebrated 45 years of service with a spirited evening at the Thompson Houston hotel.
Chaired by Jessica and Brian Leeke, Meredith and Jean-Marc Monrad, and Jill and Frank Stagg, the October 15 affair gathered 275 supporters for a night that mixed generosity with gravitas. The mood? Hopeful and heartfelt, with a side of designer flair.
A cocktail hour kicked things off with music courtesy of a Steinway Spirio Player Piano and a scene-stealing Cavapoo duo, both later featured in the live auction. ABC13 anchor Mayra Moreno emceed the program, which included moving survivor stories, a performance by all-women choir Casulana, and award presentations. Dr. Joslyn “Joey” Fisher received the Heart of Houston Award, while the National Council of Jewish Women, Greater Houston Section (NCJW) was honored with the Joseph D. Jamail Award for Justice. Their surprise $250,000 gift established the NCJW Client Emergency Endowment Fund, a bold move ensuring rapid response for survivors in crisis.
“We are thankful for everyone whose generosity made this year’s Home Safe Home Gala possible,” AVDA CEI Maisha Colter said. “Your support allows us to provide hope, healing, and safety for survivors and their families.”
Helping raise $684,000 were Jordan Seff, Meredith and Ben Marshall, Vanessa Ames, DA Sean Teare, Anna Reger, Bethany Buchanan, Clayton and Courtney Freels, Richard and Alexandra Bruskoff, Brian and Nora Jarrard, Natalie and Steve Mohtashami, and Council Member Abbie Kamin.