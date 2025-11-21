For Good
Emotional night uplifts mental health at UTHealth Houston's $1.8M gala
At a time when mental health is finally getting its long-overdue moment in the spotlight, more than 200 supporters gathered at the Thompson Hotel for UTHealth Houston’s 2025 Mission in Action gala — an evening as elegant as it was emotionally resonant. Co-chairs Yvonne and Walter Johnson welcomed guests to an event that raised awareness and empathy.
This year’s event honored the John S. Dunn Foundation, a philanthropic force synonymous with health care advancement in Houston. Accepting the honor on behalf of the foundation, Charlie Lusk reflected on a legacy that’s shaped institutions quietly but powerfully over nearly five decades.
The evening, produced by Keely Thorne Events, struck a tone of transformation and dignity. Live music from Divisi Strings floated through a ballroom filled with trees and moody ombré florals by The Blooming Gallery, symbolizing the journey from darkness to light.
Walter Johnson shared his own family’s experience with behavioral health struggles. That spotlight widened with a moving video presentation featuring two UTHealth Houston patients, whose candid stories offered a visceral look at what compassion, research, and comprehensive care can achieve. UTHealth Houston president Melina Kibbe underscored a future-facing focus.
“We are committed to building a future where behavioral health care is more predictive, more preventive, and more personalized so that we can reach people earlier and support them more effectively,” Kibbe said.
The evening’s total impact? More than $1.8 million raised in support of behavioral health research, education, and care at UTHealth Houston.
In the room were Marco Patti, Cynthia Adkins, Terri Lacy, Diana Hawkins, Andy Sowell, John Wallace, Kathleen and Dick Rogers, Cheryl and Anthony Faillace, Jodie Jiles, Sonny Jiles, Ginny and LE Simmons, Larry and Tatiana Seligmann, Bette and Ralph Thomas, Mike and Rajni Jain, Elizabeth and Drew Kanaly, Maria Pappas, Anne-Laure and Steve Stephens, Lisa and Michael Sachs, Les and Linda Allison, Clay and Charlotte Allison, Carla Diaz Lewis and Kenneth Lewis, Anne and Karl Stern, Leila and Walter Mischer, and Regina Rogers.