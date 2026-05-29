Field of Green
Astros owner Jim Crane honored at Memorial Park's gala soirée
Not all successful fundraisers require gowns and tuxes.
Memorial Park Conservancy’s 2026 Park Ball summoned 500 guests for Gala in the Glades. Chaired by Emily Clay and Bill Schneidau alongside Mary Kay and Brandt Bowden, the fête honored Jim Crane, Whitney Crane, and the Astros Golf Foundation for their continued support of Memorial Park Conservancy.
The timing felt especially apropos as the foundation returned to Memorial Park Golf Course for The Chevron Championship after its annual presence through the Texas Children’s Houston Open. During the evening program, Memorial Park Conservancy board chair Veronica Chapa Gorczynski and president and CEO Chris Ballard presented the honorees and chairs with tokens of appreciation.
In a rare gala feat, the lights dimmed completely and guests paused for 30 seconds of stillness to fully absorb the sounds and atmosphere of the surrounding parkland. The calm gave way to cheerful chaos later in the evening when guests discovered hidden door prizes tucked beneath random chairs,
Dinner by City Kitchen kept the evening polished, while Houston Groove Society turned the glades into a dance floor once dessert plates cleared. The annual fundraiser raked in more than $1 million to support Memorial Park’s 1,100 acres of urban forest, prairie, and savanna habitat.
Embracing park life were Andrea and Jared Crane, Giles and Andrea Kibbe, Anita Seghal, Manish and Neha Agrawal, Janet and Paul Hobby, Kate and Steve Gibson, Dick and Meg Weekley, Chris Weekley and Christine Laborde, Chris and Aubrey Ballard, Joe Cleary, Lia Vallone, Veronica Chapa Gorczynski and John Gorczynski, Nancy and Rich Kinder, Kalinda Campbell, Claire and John Caudill, Lissa and Farzanah Gangjee, Rogene Gee, Elizabeth and Tom Howley, George Johnston and Jaime Loera, Sabrina and Jordan Kirwin, Louie and Maggie Layrisson, Marilyn and Bob McDowell, Linda Padon, Tanya and Rick Pal, Penny and Townes Pressler, Jessica Rawson, Karen and Rob Saltiel, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Cyvia Wolff and Marc Grossberg, and Thomas Hunt.