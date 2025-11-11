Party Watch
Food-focused Houston nonprofit rounds up top chefs for Sunday Supper
What: Urban Harvest Sunday Supper
Where: J-Bar-M Barbecue
The scoop: More than 200 Houston food lovers donned their finest Western wear for Urban Harvest’s 31st annual Sunday Supper. The annual event always features some of the city’s finest chefs showcasing ingredients from local farms, fisherman, and ranchers, and this year was no exception.
Led by Felipe Riccio of one-star Michelin March and Bryan Caswell, whose Memorial eatery Latuli has quickly established itself as one of the year’s most promising newcomers, the lineup also included Micheal O’Connor (Doris Metropolitan), Jane Wild (Jane and the Lion Bakehouse), Marco Incerti (Tavola), Hilario Zamora (Zanti Cucina Italia), and host chef Arash Kharat, whose smoked lamb t-bone had the crowd asking for seconds. Pre-dinner snacks were provided by chefs Holly Hearn (Game Girl Gourmet) and Josh Sutcliff (55 Seventy Houston).
Before supper, guests sipped a signature vodka cocktail from Camellia Monday Hospitality, beers from Saint Arnold Brewing Company, and zero proof cocktails from Cut Above Zero Proof Spirits. Dionysus Imports provided wines to pair with the meal.
A lively auction that included trips, VIP treatment at top Houston restaurants, luxurious at home dinners, and other splurges contributed over $46,000 to the evening’s $165,000 total. That money will help Urban Harvest fulfill its missions of community gardens, farmers markets, gardening classes, and other endeavors to support a more sustainable, healthier food system.
Who: Maria Rene Parada, Connie Sue Ellis, Roy Clark, Anne Lewis, Beth Clark, David Morris, Mark Marmon, Terry Garner, Geraldine Barrett, Ana and Steve Roberson, Diana and Alejandro Madero, Matt and Natalie Vaclavik, Rachel and Blair Kern, Father James Murphy, Russell and Mary Beth Hillenburg, Martin and Elizabeth Coleman, Bailey Dalton, Ellen Weitz, Kevin Lofton, David Young, Kirsten Chong, Ana Beaven and Charlie McDaniel, Ben Ackerley, Judge Beau Miller, Sammy Ford, Kevin Naderi, Mary Clarkson, Howard Stone, Tom Howell, Ashley and Tyler Horne, Dan Lindner, Charlie Talisman, Mary Beth Hillenburg, Alefiya Suby, Caroline Sievers, and Paige Hawley.