Winter Dreamscape
Houston nonprofit toasts 35 years with festive North Pole fundraiser
If you listened closely, you could almost hear sleigh bells at the Four Seasons Houston, where Trees of Hope transformed a classic ballroom into a wintery dreamscape for its 35th anniversary gala. Themed “Hope Guides the Way – A Journey to the North Pole,” the beloved black-tie affair blended holiday magic with philanthropy, raising $631,000 to benefit the Children’s Critical Care Fund at Star of Hope.
The evening chaired by Lisa Battaglia and Joel Thompson, with support from a roomful of Houston’s big-hearted changemakers, doubled as a tribute to the nonprofit’s Life and Advisory Board Members, those behind-the-scenes elves who’ve powered Trees of Hope’s mission for decades.
Emcee Logan Thomas of Money for the Cause kept the energy high as guests sipped cocktails and sized up the main attraction: A holiday auction packed with eye-catching prizes. Think twinkling Christmas trees curated like runway models, including two donated by CrafTex, alongside baubles from Diamonds Direct, exclusive getaways, and original artwork. Yes, Santa himself made an appearance, lending extra jolly to an evening already brimming with cheer.
“We are honored to support Star of Hope’s Children’s Critical Care Fund and proud to mark 35 years of Trees of Hope making a difference,” said Lisa Barth, Trees of Hope president. That legacy is no small feat. The organization has gifted more than $11.9 million over the years, helping Houston’s most vulnerable children and families find light during dark times.
This year’s proceeds will fund critical programs at Star of Hope, Houston’s longest-standing mission for the homeless, ensuring that kids in crisis have access to stability, support, and a better shot at the future.
Seen on the scene were Kellie and Lee Brumbaugh, Carly West, Brooke Stuckey, Anna Katherine Spencer, Holly Colon, Leah Fourmy, Talbott Shaw, Ashley Boyd, Blaire Johnson, Trisha and Alex Figaro, Dena and Omar Musfy, April and Enrique Cruz, Carissa and Hans Barcus, Adrienne and Michael Suttle, Kory and Geoff Blum, Doug Meikle, Whitney and Andrew Touchstone, Sara Black, DeeDee Marsh, Kelly Boyd, Sara Jane Wilson, Alina Schrom, Donna Grehn, Emily Goolsby, Lesha Elsenbrook, Jo Ann Petersen, Nancy Walker, Andrea Dulany, and Kathrin Yokubaitis.