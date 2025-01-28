Legacy of Distinction
Trailblazing Houston women honored at Crohn’s and Colitis winter ball
With the whimsical theme “Up, Up, and Away,” the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation’s 2025 Winter Ball on January 18 was awash with themes of resilience, togetherness, and hope.
Attendees were welcomed at the Omni Houston Hotel with a luminous hallway of honor, celebrating the 38-year history of the Women of Distinction — a tradition that continues to shine a spotlight on trailblazing women in Houston. This year’s honorees included Dr. Bincy Abraham, Dr. Alice Mao Brams, Dr. Sharon Albert Brier, Julie Baker Finck, Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, and Ambassador Jacquie Baly.
Guided by the charm of Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, a 2015 Woman of Distinction herself, the evening unfolded with grace. Event chairs Elizabeth DeLuca and Lauren Gow, both Women of Distinction alumnae, brought the night to life, while elegant decor by Blooming Gallery evoked the upward momentum symbolized by hot air balloons in hues of blue, coral, and gold.
Honored Hero Bayle Goldman shared a moving reflection on growing up alongside her sister, who has battled severe Crohn’s disease since childhood. Healthcare Partner Honoree Dr. Keith Fiman was also recognized for his steadfast commitment to advancing care for those living with inflammatory bowel disease.
Corporate sponsors, including H-E-B, Johnson and Johnson, and Memorial Hermann, were vital in propelling the evening’s fundraising success, alongside the John P. McGovern Foundation, Madison Charitable Foundation, Saint Arnold Brewing Co., and Valobra Master Jewelers.
The event’s 270 guests served as a poignant reminder that even the heaviest burdens can be lightened with the power of community — raising an impressive $575,000 to support the foundation’s mission of research, education, and patient care.
In the crowd were Lilly and Thurman Andress, Meredith and Mark Barineau, Lara Bell, Cheryl Byington, Kristen Cannon, Zane Carruth, Theresa Chang, Kristen Collins, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Jane Page-Crump, Ashlee and Bryan Dillon, Sidney Faust, Gayla and Don Gardner, Diane and Harry Gendel, Audrey and David Gow, Winell and Doug Herron, Maureen Higdon, Betty Hrncir, Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifat, Dr. Sippi Kjurana, Linda Lorelle, Beth Muecke, Karen Payne, Sharon Michael Owens, Leila Perrin, Joann Petersen, Amy Pierce, Anna Reger, Heidi Rockecharlie, Cindi and Dr. Franklin Rose, Miya Shay, Jordan Seff, Jerre Williams, and Beth Wolff.