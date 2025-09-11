Party Watch
A prom night preview lights up Tootsies for Houston museum
What: VIP pre-gala fashion show for Children’s Museum Houston’s Prom Night: Party Like It’s 1999
Where: Tootsies
The Scoop: Tootsies was all that and a bag of chips when Children’s Museum Houston threw a private, pre-gala fashion show for supporters of its upcoming Prom Night bash. The invite-only affair transformed the boutique into a runway fit for a teen rom-com, setting the tone for the October gala.
Gala co-chairs Kathryn Boeker and Cassandra Dalton leaned into their inner prom queens as hosts, while Tootsies’ creative fashion director Fady Armanious styled a show so on-point, even Cher Horowitz would’ve RSVP’d yes. Working the crowd were underwriting chairs Rebecca Adler and Blair Kessler, along with auction chairs Tracy Northington and Nina Rand.
As if that wasn’t enough, 10 percent of proceeds circled back to Children’s Museum Houston — a philanthropic cherry on top.
Looking ahead, the museum’s Prom Night: Party Like It’s 1999 gala takes place October 18. Organizers promise a playful throwback theme, with a nod to ‘90s nostalgia and a vibe closer to “MTV Spring Break meets prom royalty” than any high school gym dance.
Who: Peggy Stirman, Jen Kavoussi, Rayanne Darensbourg, Elyse Kearns, Payge Moreno, Maria Hader, Monica Alvarez, Maddy Foxx Moffitt, Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Eva Pawelek, Ashley Sloan, Jessica Koch, Erin Smith, Mary Morgan Stevens, Audry Cuartas, Rekha Muddaraj, Cynthia Bricker, Allison Chavez, and Jenn Bianco.