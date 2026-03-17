Retail Therapy
Houston's The Sale returns with steep discounts and a powerful mission
The Bayou City Event Center turned into a stylish treasure hunt when nearly 1,800 savvy shoppers descended for The Sale, a three-day bargain fete for those with a penchant for couture.
The annual shopping affair brought more than 50 of Houston’s premier boutiques under one roof, each offering discounts that ranged from 20 percent to a jaw-dropping 90 percent. So, obviously, the question becomes: Do you take Amex?
Shoppers combed through racks and displays while supporting pediatric cancer research at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center.
The festivities began with the Preview Shopping Party, where sponsors and underwriters enjoyed first dibs on the merchandise. The VIP Lounge kept the evening lively with an open bar, gourmet bites, and scoops from HTX Nitro Creamery. The venue took on a festive personality thanks to whimsical balloon installations from PopCreations and oversized, handmade bow designs by Rick Butler. DJ G Funk kept the soundtrack upbeat as early-bird shoppers plotted their sartorial strategies.
Two full days of general shopping followed. Steering the event were event co-chairs Amber Vaughn, Laura Williams, Kate Schneider, Britta Christenson, and Renee Kennedy, with the help of Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, Inc.
By the final checkout, The Sale had raised more than $475,000 for pediatric cancer research, bringing its cumulative fundraising total to more than $2.9 million since its debut in 2015.
.