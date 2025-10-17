Cheers and Tears
Houston survivors shine at Texas Children’s Salute to Champions luncheon
A wave of applause, cheers, and even a few joyful catcalls filled The Revaire as champions young and young-in-spirit strutted the runway for Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 14th Annual Salute to Champions Luncheon and Fashion Show, presented by HPE Foundation. Chaired by Scott Basinger, Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust, and Judi McGee, the annual affair once again brought Houston’s philanthropic empaths together for a cause that tugs at every heartstring.
Guests mingled eagerly during the chatty reception before taking their seats for the program, emceed by Melissa Wilson of Fox 26, herself the mother of a childhood cancer survivor. The afternoon began with a poignant moment as Matthew Wong and Patient Champion Mia lit the symbolic torch, marking the start of the champions’ walk down the runway.
This year’s honorees — Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Rachel and Jeff Bagwell, Lisa and Mike O’Leary, Gayla Gardner, and Diane and Harry Gendel — were celebrated as Legacy Community Champions. In a full-circle moment, they walked alongside Patient Champions, young survivors who had once taken those same runway steps during treatment and returned now as living testaments to courage.
Adding to the runway radiance were the Community Champions, whose enthusiasm and compassion shone just as brightly as their ensembles. Among them were Farida Abjani, Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Dr. Jacquie Baly and James Craig, Sandra Smith-Cooper, Debbie and Rudi Festari, Monica Gille, Maureen Y. Higdon, Debby Leighton, Kathy and Paul Mann, Joan and John Scales, and Claudia and David Walkup.
The fashion was as radiant as the smiles: Dillards dressed the Patient Champions, with fashions underwritten by the Ayres, while Tootsies styled the Community Champions. Designer looks glided beneath the glowing lights, met by a chorus of hosannas and a few happy tears.
Tables adorned by Paul Hensley with autumn blooms and portraits of Patient Champions set a warm, emotional scene.
The event raised more than $440,000 for one of the nation’s leading pediatric cancer programs.
Spotted by CultureMap were Dr. ZoAnn Dreyer, Dr. Will Parsons, Melissa Wilson, Jackie Ward, Jennifer Sanders, Brittany Franklin, Emily Crosswell, Cheryl Byington, Heidi Rockecharlie, Stephanie Tsuru, Hallie Vanderhider, Brigitte Kalai, Daniel Irion, Dancie Ware, Rob and Donae Cangelosi Chramosta, Kristen Cannon, Alice Mao, and Alicia Smith.