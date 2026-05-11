Main Character Energy
Jazz age flair meets modern impact at Texas nonprofit's speakeasy gala
There are gala themes, and then there are gala themes with main character energy.
Texas Center for the Missing (TCM) leaned all the way into the roaring ’20s for its “Gilded Hours: A Modern Speakeasy Soirée” on April 11 at Hotel ZaZa. Feathers, fringe, and a healthy dose of jazz-age escapism fueled an evening with a modern mission.
Helping orchestrate the evening’s success were presenting sponsor The Jackson Family Foundation, mistress of ceremonies Gina Gaston Elie, and gala chairs Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and Monica E. Fulton.
More than 200 guests arrived dressed in head-turning flapper frocks, sharp tuxedos, and enough sparkle to rival a champagne tower, all in support of Houston’s Amber Alert Provider. Behind golden doors, attendees stepped into a fully immersive speakeasy scene complete with live jazz vibes, a string quartet, signature cocktails courtesy of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and a hidden lounge that gave the evening an air of Gatsby-meets-Houston nightlife.
“The gala is one unforgettable evening serving one powerful mission,” said CEO Mel Turnquist. “The incredible generosity shown tonight ensures we can continue to provide internet safety education for teens, missing persons investigation training for law enforcement, and 24/7 emergency response for families in crisis for the next year.”
The evening also recognized two standout honorees. Brandi Maxwell received the 2026 Gabriel Lester Hero Award, presented by TCM Board Chair Elect Elicia Hunter, while Detective Elena Claburn of the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit received the 2026 George T. Buenik Law Enforcement Excellence Award, presented by Turnquist.
The soirée ultimately raised more than $200,000 to support Texas Center for the Missing’s work reuniting families with at-risk children and endangered adults.
Spotted were George and Donna Buenik, Ginger and Nabil Arwadi, Lara Baker, Janice Glaser, Claudia Davis, Anshula Greene, Magen Pastor, Michael Pearce, Alecia Harris, Mario Gudmundsson, Jonathan Bartholomew, Tyler Barbier, Trevor Myers, Michelle Till, Paulina Padilla, Ashley Tse, Jimela Coring, Barbara Joe, Shelly Hendry, Steve Kunkemoeller, Ray Dennison, Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl, Tara Tracy, Trienet del Valle, Pauline Huen, Sandy Hartley, Kelly Laudadio, Kimberly Ayres, and Chau Phi.