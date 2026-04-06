Fashion Rivalry
Stages gala mixes couture, conga lines, and a little Dear Sugar wisdom
Houston's black-tie thespians love a little drama and Stages was in for it. So were we.
Chaired by June and Steve Barth, with honorary chairs Brenda and Bradley Jones, the evening honored Ralph Burch and Vicki West, recipients of the Theodore Award for Visionary Leadership. The fashion stakes were quietly fierce, with June in Amir Taghi, Vicki in Naeem Khan, and Ralph in Zegna.
A fairytale garden backdrop nodded to Stages production of Tiny Beautiful Things, on view through April 19, while interactive stations — think fashion sketch artist, calligrapher, and a haiku scribe — kept hands busy and conversations flowing.
Beneath a Bergner & Johnson-designed tent, the Brown Foundation Lawn became a garden vignette with lush greenery, gold chandeliers, and florals in soft blush and moody burgundy tones. A reading from Tiny Beautiful Things by artistic director Derek Charles Livingston and associate artistic director Valerie Rachelle left more than a few of us wondering what they’d ask dear “Sugar,” the play’s advice columnist, if they had the opportunity to do so.
A tribute video to the honorees brought levity, thanks in part to George Lancaster, who delivered a string of quips about his long-running fashion rivalry with Ralph — with the Tom Ford boutique cheekily declared the ultimate victor.
And then, the paddles flew thanks to auctioneer Johnny Bravo. A Wimbledon experience featuring tennis legends John McEnroe and Andre Agassi sparked a full-on bidding frenzy, ultimately hammering down at a jaw-dropping $65,000 — prompting Derek to rise in applause. Chairs June and Steve set the philanthropic pace early with a $25,000 match as well.
Also flying: Dangerously sweet little shots that, at least at one table, multiplied into a full-blown pyramid situation. That might have been ours. Bottoms up.
The Manhattan Orchestra read the room right, delivering crowd favorites and summoning quite the dance party. The gala raised an impressive $1.3 million in support of Stages’ artistic and educational initiatives.
Among those caught in the conga line (or at least nearby) were Gwen Watkins, Leslie Wall Hassen, Angela Lee, Linda Dailey Padon, Angela and David Ramm, Kerry and Charles Walker, Kay Bruce, Kalinda Campbell, Briana Conner, Puja Detjen, Debra and Mike Dishberger, Stacy Feltham, Jo Furr, Glenda and Russell Gordy, Lauren and Bob Hagerich, Joanna Handel, Susan and Neal Hirsch, Monica and John Isgren, Myrtle Jones, Harriet Latimer, Jim Nicklos, Steven Owsley, Angel Rua and Alejandro Gallardo, Jane and Dick Schmitt, Mady and Ken Kades, Elaine and Ray Messer, John Ryan Bentsen and Lloyd Bentsen III, and Rick Evans.