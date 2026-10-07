Cancer Warriors
Houston nonprofit ropes in record $2.85 million to help kids with cancer
Brunch went big — like Texas big — as Sky High for Kids saddled up for its 11th annual Ladies Who Brunch on September 27 at the Revaire. Co-chairs Alex Joven Kinsey and Peyton Wallace welcomed a sold-out crowd to a Ralph Lauren-inspired setting, where cocktails and silent-auction shopping set the scene before Jessica Morrison led a prayer and emcee Logan Lester Tafelski took the reins.
The afternoon’s heart belonged to 21 Cancer Warriors, including featured Cancer Warrior Dylan Probe, now nine years cancer-free. A runway show presented by Alchemia and Modern Marla paired 16 Cancer Warriors with hosts and family members. Quinn L., whose brother RJ died in April, later received an unexpected new sidekick: Waffles, a mini goldendoodle puppy.
Guest of honor Sterling Dio was recognized, while founder and CEO Brittany Hebert Franklin steered a lively auction. Bidders ponied up for Cancer Warrior artwork, a Round Top getaway, private dining, jewelry, and Martha’s Vineyard stays. Presenting sponsors were Living Designs Furniture, Sapphire Smiles, and Texas Mattress Makers.
More than 700 guests helped raise a record $2.85 million for the fight against childhood cancer.
Spotted were Nancy Almodovar, Drs. Antoun and Mary Mina Antoun, Satava Austin, Frances Moody Buzbee, Abbie Byrom-Botello, Danielle Dubois, Imani Guillory, Dr. MacKenzi Dooley, Blaine and Katie Fertitta, Laura Goodson, Sonja Kostich, Allie LaForce, Michele Leal, Youval Miecler, Roslyn Mitchell, Dr. Kriti Mohan, Kat Pressley, Iris and Danny Shaftel, Pierce Bush, Estella Cockrell, Marti Grizzle, and Jim and Paulina McGrath.