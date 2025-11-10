Red Carpet
Boo Ball’s Silver Screen Soirée shines bright for RMHC Houston
It was pure Hollywood glam — minus the traffic on Sunset. More than 700 guests rolled into the Hilton Americas on October 17 for Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Houston’s annual Boo Ball, this year dazzling as A Silver Screen Soirée. Think Cruella with her spotted entourage, ghostbusters on patrol, and a squad of dodgeballers ready for action.
Event chairs Courtney Harmon and Laura Thompson transformed the ballroom into a mini Tinseltown where movie icons mingled with cocktail stars.
Awards season came early as Karen Labat accepted the Corporate Partner of the Year Award on behalf of Shell USA, Margie Esse was crowned Volunteer of the Year, and Christian Diaz earned the Founders Award.
The silent auction — curated by Nora Jarrard, Elizabeth Galante, Zainab Khuwaja-Ali, and Alma Rosa Winkel — offered prizes worthy of an Oscar afterparty, while Kristen Cannon’s raffle and Awards Draw kept spirits sky-high. But when Ronald McDonald himself took the stage, the room turned electric. In just five minutes, more than $110,000 poured in as guests raised paddles to fund new family rooms and a celebration bell for Holcombe House.
CEO Cristina Vetrano and board president Shannon Hayes shared heartfelt thanks before Hybrid 7 Band cranked up the energy, packing the dance floor until the final encore.
By night’s end, the blockbuster evening raised nearly $900,000 to help provide a home away from home for families of seriously ill children receiving care in the Texas Medical Center.
On the red carpet were Jennifer and Scott Allison, Chelsea Collmer, Laurie Sanders, Katie Tsuru, Julie and Stephen Chen, Michele and Bobby Marandi, Alice and JW Lodge, Kim and Scott Kazmir, Sarah and Grant Pinkerton, Emily Crosswell, Iryna and Ryan Herbst, Katherine Whaley and Chris Wadley, Seliece and Lee Womble, Emma and Seth Elsenbrook, Elyse and Drew Tolson, Marilyn Mogas, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Kate and Evan Elsenbrook, ZoAnn Dryer, Tiffany and Michael Gutierrez, and Cheryl and Stuart Brown.