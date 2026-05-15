party watch
BRASS brings Houston's future physician-scientists into the spotlight
What: Baylor Research Advocates for Student Scientists reception
Where: Steak 48
The Scoop: Science and philanthropy made for a chic pairing when BRASS — that’s Baylor Research Advocates for Student Scientists — gathered more than 100 supporters at Steak 48 in River Oaks District.
The evening spotlighted BRASS’s mission to fund and mentor emerging medical researchers while growing a network of hands-on philanthropic support. Remarks from BRASS president Elsie Eckert and event hosts Jacquie Baly and Jody Merritt emphasized the organization’s commitment to cultivating young scientific talent at a moment when medical innovation feels like a civic necessity.
A standout moment came from BRASS Scholar and MD/PhD candidate Joe Zoller, who spoke about using immunology to fight cancer. Fellow BRASS Scholar and MD/PhD candidate Katya Kabotyanski shared insights into groundbreaking live research on the human brain aimed at better understanding neurological function. The topic landed especially close to home for BRASS founder Myra Wilson, who recently underwent surgery utilizing this very approach.
Special recognition went to Edna Meyer-Nelson of The Richland Companies for underwriting the event, while Myra Wilson underwrote the evening’s guest experience.
Who: Andy Cordes, Becky Reyes, Hallie Vanderhider. Hector Villereal, Beth Wolff, Joelle Kim, Mady Kades, Bruce Padilla, Christine Johnson, Ghada Ali, Deborah Laws, Elsie Eckert, James Craig, Alex Edna, and Terri Wang.