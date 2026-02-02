Farming Hope
Culinary stars shine at Houston nonprofit's 20th anniversary feast
Under a twilight sky painted in harvest hues, Hope Farms transformed into a culinary dreamscape for a sold-out celebration. The 2025 Delicious Alchemy Banquet marked the 20th anniversary of Recipe for Success Foundation, honoring co-founders Gracie and Bob Cavnar for two decades of changing how children eat and think about food.
A green velvet-draped king’s table stretched across the farm, glinting with silver candelabras and emerald-toned florals grown just steps away. Virginia and Will McMullen, who chaired the event, summoned a culinary cast of OG chefs—original gastronomes—who first helped design the Foundation’s Seed-to-Plate Nutrition Education curriculum back in 2005.
These founding personalities, including Randy Evans, Peter Garcia, Greg Martin, Barbara McKnight, Ryan Pera, and Claire Smith, joined forces once more to remind everyone what delicious activism tastes like. Also contributing standout dishes were Erik Cruz, David Buckley, Lucas McKinney, Dominick Lee, Sebastien Laval, and Adam Paul, each bringing fresh perspective and flavor to the table.
The 10-course feast began with Solar Flares — a hibiscus and lemon drop pepper cocktail mixed with Tito’s — and rolled out a farm-forward menu featuring R-C Ranch wagyu tartare, roasted honeynut squash, paella, Gulf fish, juniper-roasted buffalo, and a concha bread pudding with goat’s milk cajeta. Each dish drew applause, with chefs welcomed in rounds to take their bows like culinary rock stars.
A City of Houston Proclamation, read aloud by the McMullens, officially named the evening Gracie and Bob Cavnar Day. During dessert, Cavnar rallied guests to support the new 20 for ’26 Campaign aimed at expanding Seed-to-Plate into 20 more Title I schools. More than $10,000 was pledged on the spot.
Spotted soaking up the farm-chic vibes were Sheree Frede, RJ Jenkins, Brian Neal, Melissa and Dan Sugulas, Stefanie and Cody Carper, Anita and David Garten, Lynn Goode, Greg Boyd, Jennifer and Lance Gilliam, Josef Jerade, Veronica Neal, Kimberly Cutchall and Matt Henneman, Nannette and David Hartdegen, Laurette Veres, Miya Shay, Justin McRay, Dr. Christopher Chance, Yasmine Haddad, Kelly and Kim Hales, George O. Jackson, Harrison Williams, Gerald Seidl, Michelle LaNoue, Karen Garcia, Kristin Blomquist, Rudy Guerra, and Kathryne Castellanos.