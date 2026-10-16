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Keanu Reeves rocks PetSet’s Le Brunch to a $1.5 million success
Whoa! Houston’s animal advocates had a most excellent reason to celebrate when Keanu Reeves traded Hollywood for Houston, bringing his rock band Dogstar to PetSet’s annual Le Brunch at the Thompson Houston.
The afternoon mixed celebrity sightings, philanthropy, and a little rock ’n’ roll. Because helping four-legged friends can strike quite the rad chord.
The Oct. 4 gathering honored Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation, for her work combating animal homelessness. PetSet co-presidents Tama Lundquist and Tena Lundquist Faust championed the organization’s collaborative approach to animal welfare, while Gabriel Wiley and Hopper received the Community Hero Award for a compassionate encounter that changed Hopper’s life.
Between bidding on silent and live auction packages, including a VIP Texas gameday experience, guests celebrated PetSet’s two decades of supporting animal welfare organizations. The afternoon hit its high note when Reeves joined bandmates Bret Domrose and Rob Mailhouse for a Dogstar performance. Talk about unleashing the star power.
The feel-good fête fetched more than $1.5 million to support PetSet’s mission to end companion animal homelessness.
In the crown were Mayor John Whitmire, David Chokachi, Amy Bailey, Danielle Vasinova, Isaiah LaBorde, and Marie Wetherall.