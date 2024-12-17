Haute Holiday
Macy’s and Saks bring holiday style to Houtson's Nutcracker Market
The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market isn’t just a festive shopper’s playpen — it’s a glittery treasure hunt where holiday cheer meets the perfect excuse to shop ’til you drop — and maybe snack on something indulgent along the way. For the well-heeled crowd whose steps gain a joyful skip whenever fashion enters the scene, you can thank two of Houston’s retailers for exercising everyone’s capitalistic tendencies and giving Amex cards a hefty workout.
Over two days, the Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue fashion shows and luncheons brought high fashion and holiday cheer to the heart of NRG Center. Philanthropy and glam went hand in hand, with proceeds benefiting the Houston Ballet’s Academy and scholarship programs.
Against a backdrop of bustling booths featuring 270-plus merchants, the Nutcracker Market’s marquee fashion events jingled like ornaments on a Christmas tree. From themed ready-to-wear ensembles to runway-worthy couture, the shows united Houston’s chicest A-listers for a common cause.
Saks Fifth Avenue: Luxe and Luminous
On November 14, the Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon turned the spotlight on high-end couture with Deborah Duncan of KHOU’s Great Day Houston as a spirited emcee. With chairs Ileana Treviño and Beth Zdeblick at the helm, this gathering raised more than $451,000. The crowd strutted in strong with 1,470 trendsetters turning the scene into a style parade.
Models took to the runway in Sachin and Babi designs, set against an ethereal palette of whites and creams. A live violinist elevated the atmosphere, blending modern hits like Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” with classic Christmas tunes. The sophistication of the fashion was matched by the artistry of the music.
Honoree Sharon Erskine, a longtime Houston Ballet Trustee and former Nutcracker Market Chair, was lauded for her dedication. Guests were treated to surprises, including a luxury Marc Jacobs handbag giveaway, and soon after, they poured into the Nutcracker Market for a festive shopping spree.
Spotted were Tracey Williford, Megan Kessler, Heidi Turney, Kristy Bradshaw, Lindsey Brown, Julie Kent, Jean May, Beth Muecke, Patti Murphy, Martha Finger, Ann Graham, Jennifer Kushner, Susan Binney, Mignon Gill, Shawn Stephens, Blair Kessler, Jo Furr, C.C. Conner, Chita Kraft, Katrina Arnim, Tina Raham-Stewart, Sarah Davidson, Leigh Smith, and Ann Bean.
Macy’s Fashion Show: A Holiday Spectacle
Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon, chaired by Michelle Barrett, Sarah Davidson, and Michelle Jeffery also welcomed more than 1,400 spirited guests, raising $373,350 for the ballet.
With KPRC anchor Amy Davis as emcee, the runway came alive with delightful themes. Models glided to the sounds of “Snow,” showcasing dreamy cream and gold ensembles. The mood shifted to playful as the Disney collection hit the catwalk with a surprise appearance by Mickey Mouse himself, grooving to “Hey, Mickey.” A tribute to Wicked brought a touch of Broadway sass, featuring looks inspired by Glinda and Elphaba set to the inspirational anthem “Defying Gravity.”
The tables were adorned with pristine white roses courtesy of H-E-B. Special honoree Cheryl Zane received a heartfelt acknowledgment for her contributions. Post-show, attendees immersed themselves in the Nutcracker Market’s array of shops, fueled by the excitement from the runway.
Seen were Michelle Barrett, Michelle Jeffery, Cheryl Zane, Amy Davis, Gary Hudgins, Melissa Reihle, Renee Humphrey, Gaylon Gullquist, Cynthia Christ, and Michelle Maresh.