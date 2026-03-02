Cupid approved
Houston baseball legend Roger Clemens pitches in at 15th Sweetheart Tea
Red heart-shaped balloons hovered overhead, champagne flutes clinked, and racks of designer finery were on display.
Cupid would certainly have approved of the 15th annual Houston Sweetheart Tea benefiting the Mission of Yahweh. What began as a simple, heartfelt thank-you among friends has over the years blossomed into a pink-and-red parade of do-gooders.
Hosts Anne Carl, Deborah Duncan, Sylvia Forsythe, Kim Moody, Warner Roberts, and Alicia Smith welcomed 100 guests who took the sweetheart attire seriously. After a warm greeting from Roberts, vice president and general manager of Saks Fifth Avenue and last year’s honoree, Heidi Turney, shared Saks’ pride in sponsoring the fête for much of its 15-year run.
Co-host and KHOU-TV Great Day Houston’s Deborah Duncan offered a moving snapshot of the Mission of Yahweh, describing its commitment to sheltering and rehabilitating homeless women and children into self-sufficient futures. She then introduced new development director Marilu Garza, who announced the upcoming Leaders and Legends Gala slated for September.
The 2026 Houston Sweethearts were introduced, which included Farida Abjani, Debbie and Roger Clemens, Caroline Esses, Brittney Herbert Franklin, Jordan Seff, and Michelle Verbois Wasaff. Though Debbie was in Florida welcoming a grandbaby, Roger brought down the house with remarks that sparked applause and laughter.
Guests lingered over champagne and bites from 5115 Restaurant, savoring the fellowship as much as the fare.
Spotted in sweet style were Sidney Faust, Elsie Eckert, Hallie Vanderhider, Brigitte Kalai, Saula Valenti, Nini Hale, Tena Faust, Leila Perrin, Beth Wolff, Angie Roberts, Cheryl Byington, Laurette Veres, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Heidi Rockecharlie, Cindy Bendy, Gayla Gardner, Chris Kase, Sandra Porter, Sherri Zucker, Charity Yarborough Cox, Sonia Soto, Merele Yarborough, Kathy Herr, Alex Blair, Raquel Lewis, Linda Lorelle, Melisa Murphy, Jerre Williams, Kim Padgett, Angela Poujol, Phyllis Williams, George Crawford, Laura Wald, Melissa Clann, Mary Ellen Verbois, Steve Smith, Jamie Sparacino, Anita Wilson, Cindi Proler, Courtney Adame, Mary Jo Hunt, Jody Martin, Becky Wheeler, Margret Pinkston, Samantha Stewart, Gaye Mayeux, Connie Kwan Wong, Teresa Reading, Dana Collins, Alce Kwan, Ritu Nadkami, Stephanie Nelson, Jacquie Baley, Marian McClendon, Shawntell McWilliams, and Tammie Anne Johnson.