Giving Power
Country chords hit the right notes for Houston charity's fundraiser
The third annual Leaders and Legends for Mission of Yahweh once again proved that Houston’s heart beats loudest when community calls. On September 26, more than 430 supporters filled the Post Oak Hotel ballroom for an evening that raised a record-breaking $650,000 to support women and children in need.
Chairs Leila Perrin, Beth Wolff, and Cynthia Wolff led the charge, joined by emcees Frank Billingsley and Ernie Manouse, who kept the evening flowing with warmth and wit. Honorary chairs Jody Merrit and Christine Johnson rounded out the leadership, lending presence and polish to the evening.
The night’s honorees — Nichole and Benny Agosto Jr., Rose Cullen, Sidney Faust, and Winell Herron — received heartfelt tributes through videos produced by FireFox Video, each highlighting their passion and commitment to the cause. Helen Gay, daughter of the founder, took the stage with a poignant story about a young boy named Carter whose life was changed by the organization’s programs.
Rounding out the program, Johnny Bravo took the mic for the live auction, stirring up excitement for big-ticket items like earrings from Nini Jewelry and a once-in-a-lifetime trip with the Houston Texans, described onstage by Joanna Marks, that sent paddles flying.
As the night carried on, Nashville songwriters Phillip White, Brice Long, and Marla Cannon-Goodman brought a touch of country soul, strumming guitars and swapping stories behind hits written for legends like Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, and Chris Stapleton.
The Mission of Yahweh continues its work expanding housing for women and children, many arriving with only the clothes on their backs.
Spotted were Samantha Kennedy, Warner Roberts, Larry Martin, Kari Work, Glenda Haynes, John Work, Robin and Danny Klaes, Janelle and Greg Reid, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Kirk Kventon and Daniel Irion, Alicia Smith, Brigitte Kalai, Farida Abjani, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Jane-Page Crump, Mark Haas and Monica Hartland, Lori and Todd King, Susan and Henri Soussan, Nini Hale, Sylvia Forsythe, Pam and Ron Sterlekar, Regina Rogers, and Joanna Marks.