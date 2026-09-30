Big-Top Whimsy
Houston nonprofit's spectacular circus-themed gala raises $800,000
Houston stepped right up for a night where big-top whimsy met an even bigger mission.
More than 420 supporters gathered for “The Greatest Mission on Earth” benefiting The Mission of Yahweh and its work with women and children experiencing homelessness.
Gala chairs Robin and Danny Klaes joined honorary chairs Leila Perrin, Beth Wolff, and Cynthia Wolff, while emcees Frank Billingsley and Ernie Manouse kept the evening moving. Honorees Monica Hartland, Samantha and David Kennedy, and Warner Roberts took center ring, with Nichole and Benny Agosto serving as presenting sponsors.
Let It Fly turned the ballroom into a circus spectacle, complete with H-E-B florals, stilt walkers, a magician, and a snake charmer. After Mary Gracely delivered the invocation, Gloria Guinyard shared her personal journey from experiencing homelessness to becoming an employee of The Mission.
The evening ultimately raised more than $800,000.
Joining the three-ring revelry were Larry Martin, Kari Work, Glenda Haynes, John Work, Alicia Smith, Brigitte Kalai, Farida Abjani, Mark Haas, Susan and Henri Soussan, Pam Lockard Sterlekar, Regina Rogers, Joanna Marks, Frank Edgerly, Lara and Jay Bany, Julie Pitts, Angie and Cliff Roberts, Gary Petersen, Chris Kase, Deborah Laws, Jerre Williams, Hannah and Cal McNair, Chree Boydstun, Tripp Carter, Tony Gracely, Kevin Gilliard, Kittsie Klaes, Davis Hance, Sidney Faust, Cora Sue Mach, and Nikki and Scott Samuelsen.