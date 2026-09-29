The Godfather
ROCO revelry takes an artful odyssey into 2026-27 season
ROCO opened its 22nd season with an evening that moved from chamber symphonic sounds to a digital playground — with a little Godfather mischief along the way.
The September 26 revelry began at The Church of St. John the Divine, where artistic partner Delyana Lazarova led the 40-member chamber orchestra in Eyes on the Horizon. The program featured world premieres by Alison Shearer and Leanna Primiani, plus works by Jonathan Peters and Nino Rota. In a cheeky encore-worthy plot twist, the orchestra surprised the audience with Rota’s unmistakable theme from The Godfather.
Consider it an offer music lovers couldn’t refuse.
Then it was off to Artechouse Houston, where interactive projection art provided a suitably technicolor backdrop for bites, signature cocktails, and mingling with ROCO musicians. Artistic director and founder Alecia Lawyer helped toast honorees Chloe Dao, recipient of the Wildcatting in the Arts Award; John Cain, Houston managing partner of Corporate Pillar of the Arts honoree Munck Wilson Mandala; and longtime ROCO managing director Amy Gibbs, the gala honoree.
Proceeds supported ROCO programs including Pay-What-You-Wish ticketing, free livestreams, ROCO On the Go, and Musicians with a Mission.
CultureMap spotted were Susanne and Randall Evans, Tami Hiraoka, Zachary Horst and Taylor Kidd, Mary Catherine and Bailey Jones, Lona McManus and Gary Wulf, Mike Muña and Marcus Maroney, Amanda McMillian and Benjamin Holloway, Anne Park, Rebecca Upchurch and Gary Tapperson, and Amanda Watson.