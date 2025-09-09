Houston Strong
Houston luncheon marks $7 million milestone with honoree celebration
The River Oaks Country Club ballroom shimmered in blue and silver as the 18th Annual Men of Distinction Luncheon gathered power players for a midday celebration of philanthropy, legacy, and a little bit of star power.
Launched nearly two decades ago by a handful of civic-minded local do gooders, the luncheon has become a fixture of the city’s social calendar, honoring men who’ve raised the bar while raising serious dough for pediatric biomedical research, education, and patient care in the Texas Medical Center.
This year’s tally: More than $300,000, pushing the organization’s lifetime total to a cool $7 million.
The 2025 class of honorees added three more names to the roster of 66 distinguished gentlemen. John Bookout III, celebrated for his consulting work, was introduced by close friend Thurmon Andress. Albert Chao, businessman and Westlake Chemicals owner, received words of praise from past honoree Jim Crownover. And Bernard Harris Jr., the physician, astronaut, and businessman, was saluted by Gulf Capital Bank CEO J. Downey Bridgwater. Each gave heartfelt remarks, balancing gratitude with a dash of humor.
As ever, longtime emcee Tom Koch kept the program brisk and witty, while board chairman David Wuthrich welcomed the crowd. A highlight came when Tenenbaum Jewelers CEO Tony Bradfield announced his company would donate 10 percent of purchases, up to $10,000, to Men of Distinction.
With sponsors Sonic Automotive/Porsche River Oaks, Steak 48, and Tenenbaum Jewelers, the luncheon’s success ensures local children’s causes remain the true winners. This year’s grants support projects at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, Texas Children’s Hospital, and Texas A&M’s ENMED program.
Among those in the crowd were Anne Chao, Franci Neely, Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, Lily and Charles Foster, Tracy Dieterich, Dr. Devinder and Gina Bhatia, Tara Wuthrich, Jesse Tutor, Bobby Tudor, Joella and Steve Mach, Ann Bookout, Lilly Andress, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Regina Rogers, Alice and Keith Mosing, Dr. Bud Frazier, Jonathan Ayre, Michael and Richard Mithoff, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Kasum and Cody Patel, Scott Evans, Jody Merritt, C.C. and Duke Ensell, and many more.