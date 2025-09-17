Party Watch
Houston nonprofit preps for fall luncheon with astronaut and local leaders
What: Kids’ Meals 17th Annual Harvest Luncheon Kickoff
Where: The Lawn at Memorial City
The Scoop: Kids’ Meals, Inc. set the tone for fall philanthropy with a kickoff gathering announcing details for its 17th Annual Harvest Luncheon, slated for November 4 at the Marriott Marquis. The afternoon spotlighted dynamic co-chairs Stacy and Jason Johnson, a duo known for blending business savvy with big-hearted giving through their leadership at MetroNational and longtime support of Kids’ Meals.
Guests also got a preview of the headlining keynote speaker: Former NASA astronaut and bestselling author José Hernández, who famously journeyed aboard Space Shuttle Discovery in 2009. His upcoming talk promises a mission-driven dose of high-octane inspiration.
The kickoff further revealed honorees including Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, Pappas Restaurants, m Strategic Partners, Zurich North America, and tireless volunteer Tina Good. Together, they represent the nonprofit’s circle of champions working to end childhood hunger across Houston.
While the program brimmed with heartfelt remarks, a playful touch came via oversized letters spelling “Kids’ Meals,” which doubled as a photo-ready backdrop and reminder of the mission ahead.
Who: Melissa Bond, John Day, Donna Jett, Paige Cokinos, George Pontikes, Alfonso Hernandez, Leslie Hollingsworth, Michael Taft, Wendy and David Endelman, Kristen Latta, Aleks Heckner, Cori Matthews, Tom Cuccia, Traci and Drew Pelter, Erica Tucker, Sandra Porter, Danielle and Neil Taylor, Ellen Cokinos, Richard Morris, Stephen Cheatham, Christen Blackledge, Anna Johnston, and Richard Norris.