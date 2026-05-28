Party Watch
Tennis Foundation serves up Houston tennis legend and social buzz
What: Public Parks Tennis Foundation reception during the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship
Where: Private River Oaks residence
The Scoop: The Public Parks Tennis Foundation gathered tennis fans and Houston notables for an intimate River Oaks reception timed with the opening of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship.
The evening’s main attraction was Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) star and tournament No. 1 seed Ben Shelton, who attended alongside his father and coach, Bryan Shelton. During a conversation led by foundation founding member Ed Emmett, Ben Shelton spoke candidly about perseverance, early morning practices, discipline, and learning to bounce back after losses.
Houston tennis legend Zina Garrison added a hometown touch, connecting the foundation’s mission to her own rise from the public courts at MacGregor Park to the international stage. Joining Ed Emmett in hosting duties were foundation board members Zach Davis, Janis Burke, and Dennis Pullin.
Who: Ben Ackerly, Kelly and Chris Holder, Thomas Angelos, George Webb, Macy Vanderbloemen, William Vanderbloemen, Adrienne Vanderbloemen, Kenny Friedman, Josh and Suzanne McKenzie, Lesha Elsenbrook, Coalter Baker, Paul Blankenship, June Deadrick, Gwen Emmett, Pierce Bush, Bill White, John Hernandez, and Lori McNeil.