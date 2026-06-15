Party Watch
Houston nonprofit tees up tournament season with lively launch party
What: Jamie’s Hope Kickoff Party
Where: Collins Lobby Bar
The Scoop: Houston A-listers traded golf polos for elevated cocktails as Jamie’s Hope teed up its 2026 fundraising season with a lively kickoff soirée at Collins Lobby Bar.
Guests mixed, mingled, and worked the room over light bites from Post Oak Sushi while signature pours featuring Zephyr Gin and Don Londres Tequila kept the crowd in a properly spirited mood. DJ CRV provided the soundtrack for the evening, layering upbeat energy across the sleek gathering as attendees looked ahead to Jamie’s Hope’s signature event, the 13th Annual Golf Tournament for a Cure, set for October 19 at TPC Houston.
The evening also spotlighted the organization’s ongoing partnership with MD Anderson’s Division of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics. Dr. Apostolia Tsimberidou, a leader in targeted therapy research and personalized cancer treatment, shared remarks about advancements in cancer care and the importance of continued community support.
The evening raised more than $100,000 in support of cancer research at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and programs assisting local families navigating cancer treatment.
Who: Jelani and Stefanie Hawkins, Brian Ching and Lindsay Yates, Andy Aweida and Kaitlin Gray, Kate McGee, Danny and Iraida Brown, Carla Mondt, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Stephanie Wilcox, Stephanie Gonzalez, Paulina Padilla, Katherine Ross, Angela and Bo Nichols, Corey White, and Joseph Balderas.