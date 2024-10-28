La Dolce Vita
Italian culture toasted at record breaking luncheon in Houston
In a salute to Italian culture and community, signore e signori filled the halls of River Oaks Country Club for the Italian Cultural and Community Center’s annual luncheon, aptly named “Bella Roma.” The sold-out event was abuzz with elegance and poise — la dolce vita indeed — as it raised a record-breaking $212,000 to support its programs. Chairs Karen Remington and Saula Centa Valente beamed with pride as honorees Debbie and Rudy Festari stole the show, bringing fresh faces and fervent supporters into the fold
The Italian celebration unfolded like a well-crafted opera, with Italian vino flowing during a festive wine pull, an auction and raffle, and an Italian-inspired fashion display courtesy of sponsor Saks Fifth Avenue.
KPRC’s Owen Conflenti served as emcee, guiding the day's events with charm and a touch of Italian flair. The program included a stirring rendition of “Con Te Partirò” by Gabriel Chona Rueda and Andreea Mut, opening the event to enthusiastic applause and a few bravos from the crowd. Erika Myers shared the organization’s mission to advance, celebrate, and preserve Italian heritage, underscoring the meaningful purpose behind the day’s gathering.
The spotlight shone brightly on the Festaris, a couple whose dedication to Italian culture is nothing short of amore. Debbie introduced her husband Rudy, recounting his early journey to the US and the importance of his Italian heritage — a true rags-to-riches favola.
Friends and family were touched as baseball Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, a close friend of the Festaris, spoke warmly of their friendship. In a poignant and heartfelt moment, Rudy took the stage to deliver his speech in Italian, honoring his love for family, fashion, and culture. As his son Valentino Festari looked on, the crowd rose to their feet in a standing ovation.
Saying prego were Brigitte Kalai, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Lesha Elsenbrook and Donna Lewis, Daniel Irion and Kirk Kveton, Melissa Mithoff, Mauney Mafrige, Dr. Roland Maldonado, Jessica Rossman, Jessica Meyer, Jennifer Pinkerton, Kristy Phillips, Elia Gabbanelli, Jessica Gomez and Lorena Gomez, Franelle Rogers, Debbie Clemens, Gary Petersen, Iraida and Danny Brown, Marla Hurley, Nicole Lassiter, Victor Costa, Roz Pactor, Heidi Turney, Ginger Neimann, Sandra Porter, Roberta Bentley, and Holly Dean.