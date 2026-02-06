Grapes and Glory
It’s a tie: two champs crowned at prestigious Houston wine competition
For the first time in Iron Sommelier history, it wasn’t just the wine leaving guests speechless.
It was the scoreboard.
Zachary Newman of Pappas Steakhouse and John Mason of The Coronado Club made history with a rare draw, splitting the coveted title of Iron Sommelier 2025 at The Periwinkle Foundation’s annual swirl-and-sip showdown at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Park.
The event, presented by Chord Energy, turned up the tannins and raised the bar and a record $535,000. Proceeds support Periwinkle’s Camps, Arts, and Survivor programs, all serving children and families facing life-threatening illnesses.
Chaired by Sean Beck and Lara Lack, the evening gathered more than 650 oenophiles to sample and swirl wines thoughtfully curated by 14 of Houston’s top somms. Each wine pro presented a trio of selections rooted in a theme of their choosing. Newman’s operatic “Bottling Bel Canto” paired Italian wines with their musical muses, while Mason’s “The Wine King” offered a journey through the diverse terroirs of South Africa.
In a competition judged by industry experts including Jesse Katz, Jim Clarke, Eugenio Jardim, and James Tidwell, sommeliers were scored on originality, depth of knowledge, and flair. Katz, recently crowned Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast, even popped into the Underwriter Room to pour from his Aperture Cellars portfolio and chat with fans.
Elsewhere, a Masters Tasting Room featured rare, high-end pours guided by four Master Sommeliers, while Steven McDonald and Frank Bullington delivered a surprise rap performance about the wines — you had to be there. The University of Houston Cougar Marching Band brought the brass, and standout bites came courtesy of local chefs like Laura Reyes, Richard Knight, Jassi Bindra, and the duo of MJ Zapata and Juana Gomez.
Emcee Kevin Quinn of KRBE-FM steered the night with humor and heart, sharing his family’s personal connection to pediatric cancer. Periwinkle camper-turned-counselor Sydney Decker brought the mission to life with her own survivor story.
Additional honors went to Kelly Rau (first runner-up), Coleman Mason (second runner-up), Harold Houpt (best wine), and Marcus Gausepohl (best theme and table decor). Newman also nabbed People’s Choice, adding a cherry on top of his co-win.
Meanwhile, the crowd kept spirits high with a wine pull, a whiskey-and-wine raffle, a live auction featuring art by pediatric patients, and a trip-worthy wine case curated by 2024 champ Matthew McLaughlin. In a toast to community and generosity, Doug Suggitt saluted presenting sponsor Chord Energy and longtime supporter AutoSol for fueling the foundation’s mission.
Sippin’ and strollin’ were Justin and Natalie Goodman, Jayne Finkowski-Rivera and Carlos Rivera, Jenifer and Scott Jarriel, Karen and Dave Smith, Dr. Tim Porea, Dr. ZoAnn Dryer, Melinda and Matt Mogas, Susan and Kurt Hanson, Debbie and Ozzie Bauer, Anne and John Clutterbuck, Frank Billingsley, Kevin Gilliard, Jessica and Bobby Matos, Sarah and Charlie Blanchard, Heidi and Ken Dunek, Paulina and Jim McGrath, Valerie and Rick Greiner, Livia Schooley and Jimmy Massaad, and many more wine-loving friends of the foundation.