Howling for a good cause
Houston SPCA’s Howl-O-Ween Ball raises $1.2 million for animals in need
Halloween came with a generous helping of heart this year as Houston’s philanthropic community gathered to do some good for animals in need. The Houston SPCA’s sixth annual Howl-O-Ween Ball raised an impressive $1.2 million during an evening of festive costumes, lively entertainment, and a few four-legged guests who stole the spotlight.
Held Friday, October 23, at the Equine Rescue Arena on the Houston SPCA’s William and Evelyn Griffin Campus for All Animals, the signature gala welcomed 459 guests for a celebration supporting the organization’s work rescuing, rehabilitating, and protecting animals throughout the Gulf Coast region.
Grace and George Lane chaired the evening, with actor and Houston native Dennis Quaid and his English bulldog, Peaches, serving as honorary chairs. KHOU’s Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan emceed the festivities, while auctioneer Johnny Bravo kept the fundraising momentum going. Constable Alan Rosen of Harris County Precinct 1 was honored for the occasion.
Andy Hoechstetter, Constable Alan Rosen, Chris Bell, and Sam Rosen Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
A Halloween celebration with heart
Guests arrived in elegant Halloween costumes, cocktail attire, and black tie for a cocktail reception filled with creative entertainment, artful lighting, and lush, nature-inspired décor. The silent auction offered plenty of tempting finds, including a pink diamond necklace by Mark Klein valued at $8,000 and an array of exclusive experiences.
There was also an opportunity to meet some of the Houston SPCA’s rescued horses and learn about their journeys through rehabilitation at the Equine Rescue Center. It was a meaningful reminder of the animals at the heart of the evening.
The celebration continued with stilt walkers and a strolling singing trio before guests gathered for a gourmet seated dinner. Live music by The Doppelgangers provided the soundtrack, while inspiring rescue stories and a special Mission Moment brought the organization’s lifesaving work into focus.
Big bids, big hearts, and a few happy tails
The live auction brought plenty of excitement, with offerings ranging from an owl release and an eagle release to a Denago Nomad XL-T golf cart and an original artwork by renowned artist Hunt Slonem. Jewelry lovers had their eye on a de Boulle Collection bangle crafted in 18-karat white gold with baguette-cut diamonds, valued at $10,000. A diamond tennis necklace donated by Zadok Jewelers, valued at $5,000, added even more sparkle through a raffle.
One of the evening’s most spirited moments was the “Paws Up” paddle raise, which invited guests to rally behind the Houston SPCA’s mission. The generosity in the room helped bring the night's fundraising total to $1.2 million.
Joanna Hartland MarksPhoto courtesy of Houston SPCA
And because no Houston SPCA celebration would be complete without some animal affection, the evening wrapped with a premier after-party in the Adoption Center. Guests enjoyed desserts and specialty cocktails while spending time with the center's adoptable puppies and kittens — arguably the evening's most irresistible party guests.
A century of caring for animals
Established in 1924, the Houston SPCA has provided services and lifesaving care for millions of animals. Its work includes animal adoption, cruelty investigations, a 24-hour animal ambulance, volunteer and foster programs, and wildlife rehabilitation.
The Howl-O-Ween Ball's $1.2 million milestone will help support that work across the Gulf Coast, giving the community another reason to celebrate long after the Halloween decorations come down.
To learn more about the Houston SPCA or support its mission, visit HoustonSPCA.org.