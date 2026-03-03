Party Watch
Houston nonprofit's kick-off blends culture, couture, and community
What: 24th Annual Latin Women’s Initiative Fashion Show and Luncheon Kick-Off
Where: The Podium
The Scoop: A record crowd of 200 gathered to launch the 24th Annual Latin Women’s Initiative Fashion Show and Luncheon, themed “Viva la Comunidad, Viva la Moda.” Luncheon committee chair Julie Garza and Latin Women’s Initiative president Vicky Dominguez welcomed guests and thanked them for their continued support of women and children in the Latin community. This year’s honoree, María Moncada Alaoui, was recognized for her leadership and loyal dedication.
Beneficiaries for the luncheon were announced and included Sunshine Kids, The Rose, Prelude Music Foundation, Finca Tres Robles, A Small Place Farm, and BridgeYear. Presenting sponsor Bank of Texas, along with Mari Salazar plus Alaoui, were also recognized.
Models floated through the crowd in looks from fashion sponsor Tootsies, transforming the space into a chic preview of what’s to come. With lively entertainment, savory bites, and cocktails in hand, guests mixed, mingled, and marked their calendars for May 1, when the luncheon takes over the Hilton Americas-Houston.
Who: Rosi F Hernández, Vicki Luna, Gloria Luna Bounds, Jolene Treviño, Xochitl Ljuboja, Daisy Mendoza, Estella and David Cockrell, Rachel Regan, Lorena Gomez, Martiza Gonzales, Debbie Festari, Cinthya Reade, Michele Leal Farah and George Farah, and Saula Valente.