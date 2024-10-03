Runway Power
Houston nonprofit celebrates empowering women at hip fashion show
It was a night where style met substance as Houston’s influential women gathered at Saks Fifth Avenue for “The It List of Fashion” on September 19.
In a celebration of both taste and philanthropy, Dress for Success Houston’s Corporate Guild and guests were treated to an evening of runway reveals, shopping exclusives, and networking while supporting women’s empowerment.
The main event? A runway showcase highlighting the season’s must-have trends. Bold outerwear, reinvented classics, and daring silhouettes left the crowd ready to update their closets for the fall season.
The night out provided an exclusive opportunity to get hands-on with the latest collections, all under the guidance of Saks design guru Hasina Starks.
Heidi Turney, vice president and general manager of Saks, Lauren Levicki Courville, president of Dress for Success, and Re Kenebrew, president of the Corporate Guild, kicked off the evening with remarks. Each emphasized empowering women to achieve economic independence.
“When you empower a woman, you empower her family,” said Turney.
Spotted among the chic crowd of 170 were Christina Blackwell, Alison Johnson, Lisa Barth, Tracy Hennesy, Dr. Amanda Canto, Rachel Rosson, Genora Boykins, Rebecca Emrick, Janelle Daniel, Wendy Hall, Caroline Jacobs, and Angelia Williams.