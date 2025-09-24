Western Glam
Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball lassos $1.5 million for cancer research
It was a Texas-sized night of sequins, Stetsons, and serious fundraising as more than 1,200 guests boot-scooted into the Hilton Americas-Houston for the 38th Annual American Cancer Society Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball.
With a Lone Star Legends theme and Country icon Tanya Tucker, a two-time GRAMMY winner, headlining, the city’s biggest country-chic gala on September 20 lassoed more than $1.5 million for cancer research and patient support.
Chaired by Laurel Bashaw, Debbie Hance, and Robin Klaes, the sprawling ballroom was transformed into a Western hootenanny. Cowboy hats, including many custom creations by Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, bobbed through the crowd as guests tried their luck at casino tables, hollered during pig races, and queued up for the ever-popular Wine, Whiskey, and Spirits Pull. KHOU’s Chita Craft and Ilona Carson, along with 93Q Morning Show host Katelyn Maida, kept the night moving as emcees.
A rowdy round of Heads or Tails got boots stomping, while bidding wars erupted over prizes. Highlights included a 2025 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck, courtesy of Beck & Masten Buick GMC, and a trip to Nashville for the CMA Awards complete with a custom Verdavainne gown.
After the giving, it was time for the grooving. Country icon Tanya Tucker, a two-time GRAMMY winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, brought down the house with her hits.
The evening also shined a spotlight on local champions of the cause: Community Honorees Trini Mendenhall-Royalty and Philip Royalty, Corporate Honoree Phillips 66, and Mission Impact Honoree H-E-B.
On the trail were Melinda and Keith Landsness, Danny Klaes, Britt Hance, Suzanne and Adam Stiles, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Katie and Seth Tsuru, Kylee and Ben Siaw, Dr. Andy Chen, Jenny and Matt Todd, Alicia Jansen, Leesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Heidi Rockecharlie, Barbara Van Postman, Chree Boydstun, Courtney Zavala, Janette and Jeff Marx, Maria and Cesar Martinez, Karen DeGeurin Remington, Laura and Ned Davenport, Jennifer and Chad Pinkerton, Elizabeth and Anthony DeLuca, Whitney Lawson, Cheryl Byington, and Kim Padgett.